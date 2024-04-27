Art Gems supports Creative Works Studio and Artists Project presents the work of 300 Canadian artists

The Globe’s On The Scene column shines a light on philanthropic events across Canada.

Art Gems in support of Creative Works Studio, April 18, Toronto

The evening of April 18 saw the latest instalment of Art Gems, an annual fundraiser that has, since 2007, seen works by Canadian artists hit the auction block in support of Creative Works Studio. This year’s event presented by Urbacon and the Mancini Foundation served as a strong start to the spring social season, and was a record setter for the organization with ticket sales and 50 works of art garnering $250,000. The funds will support individuals living with severe mental-health challenges through programs which meld occupational therapy and a plethora of artistic practices including pottery and printmaking, dance and even fabric dyeing. Caitlin McCullough and Anne Robinson co-chaired this year’s art committee, which gathered works from artists including Winnie Truong, Raoul Olou and Brian Rideout, while Alison Currie chaired the development committee and helped pack the room with guests keen to bid. Colleen Lamond, chief operating officer of Good Shepherd Non-Profit Homes, which operates the studio, was also in attendance.

Open this photo in gallery: Caitlin McCullough.George Pimentel/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Colleen Hourigan, Daryn Sutherland, Amanda Alvaro and Shay Lowe.George Pimentel/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Tyler and Claire MacNamara.George Pimentel/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Veronica Green, Anne Robinson, Lucinda Graham, Alison Currie.George Pimentel/The Globe and Mail

Artists Project, April 11, Toronto

The previous week, art once again abounded at the opening-night preview on April 11 for Artists Project, the annual fair which presented the work of some 300 artists from across Canada. The weekend-long event has become a key gathering for budding art enthusiasts to engage with and support the work of this country’s next generation of creatives. The atmosphere was lighthearted and celebratory, with pop-up installations such as Franco Deleo’s Tre Mari Bakery bread room; a temporary tattoo parlour for fair-goers hosted by artist Maria Qamar’s art-focused brand Hatecopy; and a performance from Pixel Heller of a traditional West African dance on stilts, called Moko Jumbie. Participating artists such as painter Ethan Platt, sculptor Pooja Pawaskar and collage- and photo-based artist Ghislan Sutherland-Timm attended to their own booths, which encouraged passersby to engage about process and creative motivation – the whole fair is personal and social. Among those out: fashion designer Dorian Who; art and wellness advocate Meghan Yuri Young; curator Ashley McKenzie-Barnes; gallerist Sarah Mashaal; coach and consultant Jordan Nahmias, who served on the 2024 jury that helped select exhibitors; curator David Liss; Holt Renfrew’s Marlo Sutton; and of course Mia Nielsen, the show’s director.

Open this photo in gallery: Mony Zakhour.Ryan Emberley/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Jessica Rodrigues and Ashley McKenzie-Barnes.Ryan Emberley/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Maxine McCrann and Ali Yaqubian.Ryan Emberley/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Mia Nielsen and Anjli Patel.Ryan Emberley/The Globe and Mail