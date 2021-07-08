 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Dive in: Frank and Oak debuts a swim collection that’s full of versatility

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012 as an e-commerce brand offering workwear for men, but has since expanded.

Handout

What started in 2012 as an e-commerce brand offering versatile, casual-cool workwear for men has grown into a full lifestyle brand that includes women’s wear. Now, Frank And Oak, which was founded in Montreal, is adding swimwear to its offerings. “The collection for both men’s and women’s were designed with being eco-friendly, versatile and super functional in mind,” says Nate Jones, head of omnichannel retail and business development at Frank And Oak.

For women, the six debut styles include three one-piece bathing suits, two bikini tops and one pair of high-waisted bottoms. Each style is reversible and available in colours such as mauve, beige, green and red as well as a floral print. “Our one-piece swimsuits can be elevated and double as body suits so you can wear a swim top under a shirt and pair them with denim shorts. They were designed to be really easy to wear and versatile depending on your activities,” Jones says. For men, the swim shorts are available in a five-inch or seven-inch inseam length and feature discrete inner mesh pockets to hold phones and keys. They fold up into the back pocket to take up minimal space in your beach bag.

All of the swimwear is made using recycled nylon, which is part of Frank And Oak’s commitment to sustainable practices as a Certified B Corporation. They’ve made efforts to reduce any plastic components and used unbleached, undyed drawstring cords on the shorts.

Frank And Oak, frankandoak.com

Five-inch swim short, $79.50.
Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Reversible one-shoulder suit, $130.
Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Reversible floral bikini bandeau, $79.50, high-rise bikini bottom, $69.50.
Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

