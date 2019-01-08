 Skip to main content

Five ways to give your home a design refresh

Five ways to give your home a design refresh

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
Ryan Korban.

Murat Yükselir

A new year is as good an excuse as any for a design refresh and who better than self-professed “serial mover,” Ryan Korban to lend a hand. “I’ve moved nine times in the past 14 years and have redesigned each time,” the New York-based interior designer says. Korban has become something of a design megastar for his cool, urban approach to old world luxury in the boutiques he’s designed for the likes of Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Aquazzura, and most recently, 40 Bleecker, his first residential development.

While his projects are certainly upscale, Korban says adding a touch of luxury to any space is as simple as “great fabrics, nice proportions and an enticing energy.”

“Adding comfortable and luxurious finishes, such as cashmere, suede, silk and shearling, to any piece of furniture or accessory immediately adds to the wow-factor,” he says. “Also, mixing masculine and feminine materials and objects such as placing a marble coffee table against a light silk rug creates a nice contradiction that is beautiful in and of itself.”

Korban will be speaking at the 2019 edition of the Interior Design Show in Toronto on Jan. 19. Here he shares a few ways to take any space up a notch.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

Statement mirror

“I love interesting and exotic mirrors. They elevate any space.”

Crown Mirror in gold and black, $795 at Elte.

Bronze and marble accents

“Bronze and marble are two of my favorite materials. I try to use them in every room I design, especially like unexpected spaces like the dining room.”

Carl Aubock coaster, $414 at Avenue Road.

Floral arrangement

“Flowers are the perfect way to add colour and fragrance to every space. They immediately transform an environment from both an aesthetic and emotional perspective.”

French anemone arrangement in striped vase, price on request at Stemz.

Luxe blanket

“Blankets are a great way to layer and add texture to furniture. I like the extra texture this gradient adds.”

Raf Simons for Kvadrat ‘Tronic 731’ blanket, $1,085 at Avenue Road.

Unconventional lighting

“I’m addicted to lighting in all forms. This Bruno Moinard lamp is an unconventional take on luxury.”

Bruno Moinard Ibiza table lamp, $12,670 at Avenue Road.

