 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Style

Register
AdChoices
Style Advisor

For Fumile’s hat designers, flaws are signature details

Nathalie Atkinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

At their new workspace in Frelighsburg, Que., Fumile hatmakers Mélodie Lavergne, below, and Alex Surprenant craft a collection that earned them a nomination for this year’s Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.

Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

It started with a custom hat for Win Butler, the front man of the band, Arcade Fire. “I think I [made] a mistake and after, I just kept it,” Alex Surprenant says. The topper’s visibly mended fissure is now a signature detail of a Fumile hat: the scar. “It’s not how you fall, but how you stand after. And don’t be shy, talk about it. Own it! We all have scars,” says Surprenant, who creates Fumile’s artisan pieces alongside co-designer Mélodie Lavergne.

That wabi-sabi ethos and Fumile’s unconventional style has the duo nominated in the accessories category for emerging talent at this year’s Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, which stream online at cafawards.ca on May 19. Surprenant and Lavergne will be watching the show from idyllic new digs. Like many creative entrepreneurs during this pandemic, the duo recently relocated for life and work from Montreal to a small town in Quebec’s Eastern Townships.

Open this photo in gallery

Visibly mending is now a signature detail of a Fumile hat.

Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

On an exploratory day trip over the winter, Surprenant and Lavergne spotted a building for sale on the main street in Frelighsburg, a municipality along the Vermont border. It’s the kind of town that feels suspended in time. “It’s perfect for us because we’re doing a very traditional métier,” Surprenant says. Both love the idea of being located in the countryside offering a similar experience as other makers in a region known for its wine route, antique barns, apple orchards and art galleries. The space is scheduled to open to the public this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Months of extensive remodelling have revealed the former restaurant’s circa-1892 beams and opened up the space with an airy mezzanine. Now that the dust has settled, Fumile’s designers are at work on their spring/summer collection. One extravagant model is inspired by a vase that broke during renovations. As it shattered, they immediately thought of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken crockery with visible gold pigment in order to highlight rather than camouflage the repair.

Open this photo in gallery

After initially shaping each hat on a wood block, Surprenant and Lavergne usually prefer to finish it freehand.

Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

Since they joined forces personally and professionally in Montreal three years ago, Surprenant and Lavergne have designed in this instinctual way. After initially shaping each hat on a wood block, they usually prefer to finish it freehand. “It’s like looking at a beautiful sculpture from every angle,” Surprenant says. “We try to not overdo it. It’s a balance, but it’s not symmetric.” Alongside the distinctive tinted felts and embossed textures that are the basis for Fumile, they are developing more minimal options such as straw Panama hats with a variety of brims.

At their original boutique in downtown Montreal, Fumile attracted a clientele they weren’t expecting, not so much a fashion crowd as an everyday shopper in search of a connection to craftspeople. “We think that here we can put the emphasis even more on the experience and taking time is going to amplify that experience, that process,” Lavergne says of the personalized nature of made-to-measure hats and fittings. “For the type of product we offer, people will be really willing to make the trip, and take the time.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies