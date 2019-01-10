For nearly 60 years, fine jeweller Graff has been a go-to source for statement stones

Open this photo in gallery The Patek Phillipe and Graff boutique on West Georgia Street in Vancouver. George Pimentel/Graff

For almost six decades, Graff has catered to the fine jewellery needs of its discerning clients, a list that includes legendary precious-gem aficionados such as Elizabeth Taylor. Now, the London-based company is bringing its razzle-dazzle to Canadians with the opening of its first standalone boutique in the country through a partnership with Birks Group. Located in downtown Vancouver, it joins the nearly 60 Graff boutiques around the world in cities such as Dubai, Moscow and New York.

Graff was founded in 1960 by Laurence Graff, who got his start in fine jewellery at the age of 15 through an apprenticeship. Over the following decades, the company has acquired some of the world’s most awe-inspiring gems, including Wallis Simpson’s 19.77-carat emerald engagement ring in 1987, and has unveiled its own stones such as the Graff Vendôme, a perfect pear shape diamond at more than 100 carats, which took thousands of hours to perfect. “We continue to acquire stones that will be the important gems of tomorrow,” says chief executive Francois Graff, Laurence’s son, teasing their next big reveal, the main diamond cut from the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona. Graff bought the diamond, the second largest ever unearthed, in 2017.

At the new Vancouver boutique, gem lovers can explore Graff’s one-of-a-kind jewellery suites, luxury timepieces and signature collections such as Butterfly, Snowfall and Peony, which transform marvels of nature into wearable designs. “What makes us so unique is that we are vertically integrated,” Graff explains. “We have complete control over every stage of the jewellery-making process, from the sourcing of the rough stones all the way through to the crafting of the finished jewel.”

Graff, 1014 West Georgia St., Vancouver, 604-282-7068, graff.com.

Open this photo in gallery Graff Butterfly Collection Triple Pavé Butterfly Cluster Earrings, price on request.

Open this photo in gallery Graff Bow Collection Bow Double Strand Necklace, price on request.

Open this photo in gallery Graff Yellow Diamonds Emerald Cut Ring, price on request.

Style news

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year on Feb. 5, Stuart Weitzman is launching a capsule collection of festive sneakers. Available in dusty pink, bright white and fire-engine red, each sneaker is embossed with a graphic gold pig print in honour of the year of the pig. They join the American brand’s iconic offerings such as the over-the-knee 5050 boot and will be available at Stuart Weitzman boutiques across Canada beginning on Jan. 15. For more information, visit stuartweitzman.ca.

Toronto’s annual Interior Design Show is kicking off on Jan. 17 with a newly redesigned show floor and IDS Contract, a new trade-only exhibition. In its 21st edition, the show moves from the north to south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As part of this year’s show, themed the Power of Design, luxury quartz brand Caesarstone is debuting the first installations of its collaboration with Dutch designer Marije Vogelzang. Their partnership focuses on the concept of thoughtfulness in the kitchen.

Hair-care brand Herbal Essences has partnered with England’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, making it the first global hair-care brand to have its botanical ingredients endorsed by the Gardens. This authentication extends to all Herbal Essences products launched following January, 2017, which feature the brand’s propriety bio:renew technology, a blend of antioxidants, aloe and sea kelp. This month, Herbal Essences is adding sulphate-free options to its bio:renew line. The Honey & Vitamin B Collection is designed to moisturize hair, while the Birch Bark Extract Collection is designed to provide a gentle cleanse that leaves hair moisturized.

The Trinity Bellwoods Flea Market is back this January with its New Year Market edition. Held at the Great Hall at 1087 Queen St. W. in Toronto on Jan. 13, this monthly local market offers a curated selection of more than 60 local vendors and artisans, including fashion, vintage, handmade, home decor and food. Aspiring vendors take note: The market is also accepting applications from potential participants for its upcoming 2019 dates. For more information, visit trinitybellwoodsflea.com.

