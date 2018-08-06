 Skip to main content

Forget millennial pink and wear purple instead

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Forget millennial pink and wear purple instead

Odessa Paloma Parker
Special to The Globe and Mail

Roksanda’s lovely lavender suit is a breath of fresh air in the pre-fall fashion landscape.

HANDOUT

You’ll see as we move into fall that jewel tones and deeper shades, such as mustard, will start creeping into sight. But until then, why not retain a sense of freshness with a bright purple such as lilac, orchid or amethyst? Designer Roksanda Illincic tapped the trend with a monochromatic suit in a sweet shade of lavender and when worn with a bit of black (in, say, a blouse or trousers), purple pieces can remain in your wardrobe rotation as a staple. Just temper them with a neutral, and voila!

If, like me, you plan to hold on to summer as long as possible, J.Crew’s snappy, strappy sandals with bold buckles can take you through days at the office and weekends out and about; they would look gorgeous with a printed maxi dress or smart suit with cropped trousers. Tibi’s wide-leg jeans are certainly eye-catching, so wear them with a simple button-up shirt and white sneakers to keep the look polished.

A new Danish brand has recently come to my attention. Its basics, crafted from alpaca wool, are classic and the label serves an important social cause: Carcel employs women in the Peruvian prison system to make their wares, offering them fair wages and a chance to develop a skill. Scoop up a soft, sweatshirt-style top by the company and wear it with dark denim or light khaki bottoms; the hue is just that versatile. There’s a reason purple reigns, after all.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

HANDOUT

Carcel Uni baby alpaca t-shirt, US$190 through net-a-porter.com.

HANDOUT

Garment dyed twill wide-leg jeans, US$425 through tibi.com.

HANDOUT

Suede strappy buckled sandals, $162 through jcrew.com.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.