Toronto brides-to-be have a new fashion-forward gown destination to shop in the Distillery District. Grace Loves Lace is an Australian company that aims to make wedding dress shopping a day to remember. “The showroom has a modern, coastal bohemian aesthetic that will really resonate with Canadian brides,” says founder and creative director Megan Ziems of her brand’s first shop in Canada, which opened in August. Housed in a bright and airy space, the boutique is filled with warm decorative details such as exposed brick, textured rugs and golden accents.

When Ziems founded Grace Loves Lace, she was inspired by her experience shopping for her wedding gown in 2010, a time when she says that most dresses on offer were traditional in style, felt restrictive to wear and weren’t ethically made. “I needed a gown that had personality, told my story and was designed with passion, movement and luxury in mind,” she says. With the goal of modernizing the bridal shopping experience, Ziems launched her company through an e-commerce platform before eventually expanding to boutiques in Australia, the United States and Britain.

Ziems says that Grace Loves Lace, which designs and produces its gowns in-house on Australia’s Gold Coast, has always been created for the woman behind the veil. The most recent collection, Coco Loco, includes eight gown styles that feature contemporary fashion details including spaghetti straps, off-the-shoulder necklines and bold lace patterns. “From the beginning, our signature aesthetic has been luxury you can dance in.”

Grace Loves Lace, 39 Parliament St., Toronto, 416-366-1022, graceloveslace.com.

Bella Gown, $4,400.

Nathalia Gown, $3,400.

Chelo Gown, $3,900.

