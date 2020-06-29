Haircuts bring a sense of normalcy back to a year that’s been anything but normal

For most guys, going four months without a cut isn’t normal. But then the last four months have been anything but normal. For Tony Sadiku and Andre Woodcock of Toronto’s Queen West Barbers, entering Phase 2 of Toronto’s reopening is a welcome relief. The pair missed the chance to celebrate their business’s two-year anniversary when they were forced to shut down, and plans to open a second shop in May were put on hold, though their bills weren’t – they have been paying rent for that second location since February.

Sadiku says they could not have hung on for much longer and are happy to be open again to see their clients. “We’re really close with the neighbourhood here; everyone feels like they’re part of the shop. My customers have all been really, really supportive.”

While the situation is still serious, it felt good to find a silver lining in documenting the experience of fellow Torontonians as they try to get back to some sense of normalcy. As for my own hair situation, I'm waiting another week to make sure I get my usual guy. I think I'll try something new this time though.

Open this photo in gallery BEFORE: Carlos Beltran, 43 and his son Leonardo, 3. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery AFTER: Carlos Beltran, 43 and his son Leonardo, 3. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Carlos Beltran, 43, and his son Leonardo, 3

“Such a simple thing is not so simple any more. Like a lot of things, I guess. Now it feels like a luxury to get your hair cut. It feels like something we should value more, as we were prevented from such simple activities for months. It’s going to be a surprise for my wife – she doesn’t know what we’re up to – but I knew getting a haircut was the first thing I wanted to do with my son.”

Open this photo in gallery BEFORE: Ayité Atiwoto, 22. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery AFTER: Ayité Atiwoto, 22. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Ayité Atiwoto, 22

“I live with a bunch of guys, so I wasn’t too worried about it. I just left it alone and let it grow out. It wasn’t really too hard to deal with. A haircut isn’t something to worry too much about during a pandemic, but it’s good things are opening. Maybe with this cut I can get a date next week!”

Open this photo in gallery BEFORE: Abel Dejene, 27. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery AFTER: Abel Dejene, 27. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Abel Dejene, 27

“With the pandemic going on and quarantine, you know, you just gotta stay home. Now that things are opening up, I’m happier. My hair wasn’t too difficult to deal with – I just let it grow out a bit and go all curly. Now the barbershops are open and, with all the safety measures, the cleaning and sanitizing, everyone’s wearing a mask, it’s all right. I didn’t really feel nervous about coming to the shop. I’m happy I did.”

Open this photo in gallery BEFORE: Emilio Salvador, 19. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery AFTER: Emilio Salvador, 19. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Emilio Salvador, 19

“I feel fresh. I feel clean. Like I’m taking care of myself again. I didn’t really need to do anything too different, maybe a bit more product to keep it under control and just stuffed it all under a cap – always a cap! I wasn’t too worried about it because I wasn’t really seeing anyone. Now I’m heading to a patio to grab some beers, feeling fresh.”

Open this photo in gallery BEFORE: Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery AFTER: Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29

“It feels so good! Really needed a fresh, dramatic new look to bring in this new normal we’re living, bring in a new appreciation of things we took for granted. I’m a bit nervous about what comes next, but I trust we are better for it and better together. I’m actually from Vancouver. I moved here right before the shutdown, so this is my new home now, and I love it even more. This is my dream city, and at least I got to explore it a bit. I felt like I had it all to myself!”









