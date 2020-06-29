 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Haircuts bring a sense of normalcy back to a year that’s been anything but normal

Most men wouldn't usually go four months without a haircut. One Toronto barbershop is happy to see clients again, and Torontonians are excited to get back in the chair

Yader Guzman
Special to The Globe and Mail
For most guys, going four months without a cut isn’t normal. But then the last four months have been anything but normal. For Tony Sadiku and Andre Woodcock of Toronto’s Queen West Barbers, entering Phase 2 of Toronto’s reopening is a welcome relief. The pair missed the chance to celebrate their business’s two-year anniversary when they were forced to shut down, and plans to open a second shop in May were put on hold, though their bills weren’t – they have been paying rent for that second location since February.

Sadiku says they could not have hung on for much longer and are happy to be open again to see their clients. “We’re really close with the neighbourhood here; everyone feels like they’re part of the shop. My customers have all been really, really supportive.”

While the situation is still serious, it felt good to find a silver lining in documenting the experience of fellow Torontonians as they try to get back to some sense of normalcy. As for my own hair situation, I'm waiting another week to make sure I get my usual guy. I think I'll try something new this time though.

BEFORE: Carlos Beltran, 43 and his son Leonardo, 3.

AFTER: Carlos Beltran, 43 and his son Leonardo, 3.

Carlos Beltran, 43, and his son Leonardo, 3

“Such a simple thing is not so simple any more. Like a lot of things, I guess. Now it feels like a luxury to get your hair cut. It feels like something we should value more, as we were prevented from such simple activities for months. It’s going to be a surprise for my wife – she doesn’t know what we’re up to – but I knew getting a haircut was the first thing I wanted to do with my son.”

BEFORE: Ayité Atiwoto, 22.

AFTER: Ayité Atiwoto, 22.

Ayité Atiwoto, 22

“I live with a bunch of guys, so I wasn’t too worried about it. I just left it alone and let it grow out. It wasn’t really too hard to deal with. A haircut isn’t something to worry too much about during a pandemic, but it’s good things are opening. Maybe with this cut I can get a date next week!”

BEFORE: Abel Dejene, 27.

AFTER: Abel Dejene, 27.

Abel Dejene, 27

“With the pandemic going on and quarantine, you know, you just gotta stay home. Now that things are opening up, I’m happier. My hair wasn’t too difficult to deal with – I just let it grow out a bit and go all curly. Now the barbershops are open and, with all the safety measures, the cleaning and sanitizing, everyone’s wearing a mask, it’s all right. I didn’t really feel nervous about coming to the shop. I’m happy I did.”

BEFORE: Emilio Salvador, 19.

AFTER: Emilio Salvador, 19.

Emilio Salvador, 19

“I feel fresh. I feel clean. Like I’m taking care of myself again. I didn’t really need to do anything too different, maybe a bit more product to keep it under control and just stuffed it all under a cap – always a cap! I wasn’t too worried about it because I wasn’t really seeing anyone. Now I’m heading to a patio to grab some beers, feeling fresh.”

BEFORE: Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29.

AFTER: Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29.

Nicholas Mc Farlane, 29

“It feels so good! Really needed a fresh, dramatic new look to bring in this new normal we’re living, bring in a new appreciation of things we took for granted. I’m a bit nervous about what comes next, but I trust we are better for it and better together. I’m actually from Vancouver. I moved here right before the shutdown, so this is my new home now, and I love it even more. This is my dream city, and at least I got to explore it a bit. I felt like I had it all to myself!”



Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

