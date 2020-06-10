How can I dye my hair a bright colour at home?

While many who colour their hair were left wondering how to camouflage growth during lockdown, others went in the opposite direction, experimenting with at-home hair dye in all the colours of the rainbow. Called “self-dye-solation” by Vogue, it’s a playful trend that’s been brightening up social media feeds and Zoom meetings as well as turning heads. Singers Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga both went pink, Hilary Duff swapped her signature blonde for teal, and model Georgia May Jagger went half blue and half violet.
Before giving your hair the Technicolor treatment, there are some things to consider. For the most vibrant results, hair should be naturally light or artificially lightened; using pink dye on hair that’s dark brown is likely to lead to some disappointing results. Depending on the state of your strands, these semi-permanent dyes may leave behind a tinge of colour that doesn’t want to wash away. On the other hand, light pastels may only last for a couple of washes. If you are a regular salon-goer, check in with your colourist for their opinion on what you can expect your treatment to be like if you show up to your next visit with purple hair.
Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $23 through sephora.ca and gooddyeyoung.com.
