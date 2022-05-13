Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. An exfoliation mitt involves physical exfoliation, where those skin cells are mechanically scrubbed away. Used on the body, it will reveal the next layer of new skin and help remove any dry patches, clogged follicles or flaking. “Afterwards, make sure to moisturize because you’ve just revealed that young, fresh layer of skin,” says Joyce Tse, co-founder and chief executive of Calgary-based skin-care brand Velvette, which offers exfoliation mitts made of biodegradable cellulose-derived viscose. She recommends applying a body oil to seal in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Of course, there can always be too much of a good thing and overexfoliation can lead to sensitized skin. Tse recommends spacing out your scrub sessions and never using the mitt on your face.

My recommendation: I was hoping for more dramatic results the first time I tried an exfoliation mitt, maybe even a snakelike shedding effect. But because I regularly dry brush or use an in-shower scrub, any buildup was minimal. That said, a good rub with a mitt always makes my skin feel super soft the next day and is a nice, personal spring cleaning moment.

Velvette Exfoliating Mitt for Body, $25 through lovevelvette.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com