How do I keep my hairbrush clean?

Becca Raziuddin is the director of artist education at Blo Blow Dry Bar, a franchise of hairstyling salons where the hairbrush gets a lot of action. To keep your brush clean, Raziuddin says that loose strands should be removed from bristles daily. “You can wet the area in between the bristles to make it easier. This mitigates the deep clean needed for the brush,” she says. To perform that deep clean, she recommends soaking the brush’s bristle area in a solution of vinegar and lemon for three to five minutes or spraying it with a brush disinfectant spray, such as Oster 5-in-1 Disinfectant, and waiting for five to 10 minutes before using a rat-tail brush or old toothbrush to remove any residue. Raziuddin says that the frequency of brush washing depends a lot on the hair products you use. “If you use products such as oils and serums, dry shampoo and leave-in conditioner, it’s best to deep clean your hairbrush every month using either method mentioned.” Otherwise, you can typically wash your brush every two to three months.
WetBrush Pro Paddle Detangler, $18.99 at Chatters (chatters.ca).
