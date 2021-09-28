 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

How do I keep my hairbrush clean?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Becca Raziuddin is the director of artist education at Blo Blow Dry Bar, a franchise of hairstyling salons where the hairbrush gets a lot of action. To keep your brush clean, Raziuddin says that loose strands should be removed from bristles daily. “You can wet the area in between the bristles to make it easier. This mitigates the deep clean needed for the brush,” she says. To perform that deep clean, she recommends soaking the brush’s bristle area in a solution of vinegar and lemon for three to five minutes or spraying it with a brush disinfectant spray, such as Oster 5-in-1 Disinfectant, and waiting for five to 10 minutes before using a rat-tail brush or old toothbrush to remove any residue. Raziuddin says that the frequency of brush washing depends a lot on the hair products you use. “If you use products such as oils and serums, dry shampoo and leave-in conditioner, it’s best to deep clean your hairbrush every month using either method mentioned.” Otherwise, you can typically wash your brush every two to three months.

Open this photo in gallery

SARMA OZOLS/Handout

WetBrush Pro Paddle Detangler, $18.99 at Chatters (chatters.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies