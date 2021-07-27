 Skip to main content
How do I know if a beauty product hasn’t been tested on animals?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
A protest against animal testing, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in 2018. Cruelty-free products may carry the logo of Leaping Bunny, a worldwide organization that certifies brands as being cruelty-free.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Suzana Rose, founder of the beauty, personal care and cleaning-focused website Cruelty-Free Kitty, says a brand that’s truly cruelty-free doesn’t test on animals at any point.

“Their suppliers also don’t test on animals on their behalf, and neither do any third parties,” Rose says.

She recommends first checking the packaging for the official logo of Leaping Bunny, a worldwide organization that certifies brands as being cruelty-free, or checking with brands directly for their full animal-testing policy. If it includes fine print such as “an exception can be made if the local authorities require it for safety purposes” or “unless required by law,” that may mean that these products are sold in markets which do require animal testing for cosmetics.

My recommendation: To shop ethically and sustainably, it’s a good idea to do your research ahead of making a purchase. Connecting with the brands that share your values is even easier with major players including Garnier and Covergirl jumping on board, plus retailers such as the Detox Market and initiatives such as Sephora Clean and Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart outlining products’ cruelty-free claims.

I’ve long had a soft spot for European “bio” brands such as Dr. Hauschka, which has never carried out animal testing by or on behalf of the company since its founding in 1967. Its lightweight body lotion has been my favourite this summer.

Open this photo in gallery

Challenge GmbH/Handout

Dr. Hauschka Med Ice Plant Body Care Lotion, $65 through drhaushka.ca.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
