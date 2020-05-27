How should I switch up my makeup when I’m wearing a mask?

Wearing a face mask is unfamiliar territory for many of us and with it comes new grooming rituals including how we do our makeup. When the bottom half of your face is covered by a mask or scarf, the eyes become even more prominent.
Julie Cusson, a Canadian makeup artist for Chanel, tells me that enhancing your eyes is not about wearing more makeup but rather focusing on depth and contrast. To start, she recommends grooming your brows by filling in any gaps and extending the length at the outer ends by a millimetre or two. Next, add depth by applying an eyeshadow to the eyelids. “Use a satiny eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer. You want to bring out the light,” Cusson says. Create contrast by tracing the lash line with an eyeliner pencil or pen before adding a generous helping of mascara to both the upper and lower lashes, which Cusson says will give eyes a more open appearance.
When choosing your colour palette, take cues from the fabric of your mask. If your face covering features shades of purple, for example, use an eyeliner in deep plum and connect your eyeshadow to a light mauve. “This will always be rich, elegant and stylish,” says Cusson.
Chanel Le Volume Stretch de Chanel, $45 through chanel.com.
