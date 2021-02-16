 Skip to main content
I haven't been to a waxing appointment in a while. How can I prepare for my return?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Whether the spas near you have been closed due to the pandemic or you’ve simply let things slide over the winter months, getting back into a regular waxing routine can be smoothed over by making a few preparations at home. Sina Zere, founder of Buff Wax Spot in Edmonton, says most returning clients will fall into two camps: those who’ve been shaving their body hair at home and those who’ve taken a live-and-let-grow approach.

“If you’ve shaved, the most important thing you need to do is give the hair enough time to grow back to an adequate length for waxing,” Zere says, adding that this will take two to three weeks for most areas and as many as six for legs. For any hair that has grown longer than the length between your fingertip and first knuckle, Zere recommends trimming with scissors.

In the days leading up to your appointment, you’ll want to get into a daily routine of exfoliating and moisturizing your skin, as Zere says this will prevent hair from snapping and breaking off during your treatment, which can lead to disappointing results. Her top pick for exfoliating is her in-shower gloves, a convenient way to slough away every day.

Buff Experts In-Shower Exfoliating Gloves, $12 at Buff Wax Spot.

