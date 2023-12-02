Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball, Nov. 18, Montreal

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts raised a record $2-million at the 63rd edition of their annual fundraising ball, which is counted among the city’s most important philanthropic gatherings. Programming and the enrichment of the MMFA collection, as well as the maintenance and development of its educational and art therapy programs, is where this year’s funds will be directed. The look of the evening was in reference to the artist Marisol, whose exuberant works are the subject of Marisol: A Retrospective, currently taking over a large swath of the museum until the end of January. The evening began with drinks and a look at the exhibition, which was followed by dinner, served in a series of the museum’s galleries, which were beautifully modified for the night artists including Cyndie Belhumeur, Nicolas Grenier, MissMe and the architectural firm NÓS. Dotting tables in the various galleries were the hosts including the director of the MMFA, Stéphane Aquin and the director of its foundation, Jo-Anne Duchesne, as well as honorary co-chairs Charles Emond, president and CEO of CDPQ, and France Margaret Bélanger, president of sports and entertainment of the CH Group. Capping off the evening was the MMFA After-Ball, which, through more accessibly priced tickets, aims (and indeed does so rather well) to engage the next generation of the city’s arts supporters. Among them out: Quebec Premier François Legault and his wife Isabelle Brais; singer Pierre Lapointe; Montreal Canadiens CEO Geoff Molson; Quebecor president and CEO Pierre-Karl Péladeau and his partner Pascale Bourbeau; and of course Mary-Dailey Desmarais, MMFA’s chief curator.

Open this photo in gallery: Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif attend the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts ball.The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Nathalie Maillé attends the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts ball.The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Pascale Bourbeau and Pierre-Karl Péladeau attend the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts ball.The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Tami-Jo Rice and Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Kahnawake's Grand Chief, attend the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts ball.The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Fecal Matter and Jo-Anne Duchesne attend the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts ball.The Globe and Mail

Holt Renfrew and Brunello Cucinelli host at AGO, Nov. 10, Toronto

The previous week, a dinner to launch a collaboration between retailer Holt Renfrew and Italian luxury fashion label Brunello Cucinelli was held at the Art Gallery of Ontario in the Galleria Italia. Approximately 70 fashionable guests were out for the sit-down, which was co-hosted by Hilary Weston and Carolina Cucinelli, the daughter of the company’s founder, who serves as the co-president and co-creative director of the label. Cucinelli and Holt Renfrew’s fashion director, Joseph Tang, collaborated on the lush capsule collection, which is available in stores across Canada. Among them out to celebrate the launch: Rudyard Griffiths co-founder and chair of the Munk Debates; RPIA chair Andy Pringle, and his wife, broadcaster Valerie; Realstar Group co-founder Jonas Prince and his wife Lynda; entrepreneur Sheldon Inwentash and his wife Lynn Factor; and Sebastian Picardo, president and CEO of Holt Renfrew.

Open this photo in gallery: Jonas and Lynda Prince attend the Holt Renfrew and Brunello Cucinelli party at the AGO.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Massimo Caronna, Carolina Cucinelli, The Hon Hilary M. Weston and Sebastian Picardo attend the Holt Renfrew and Brunello Cucinelli party at the AGO.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Barbara and Katrina MacDonald attend the Holt Renfrew and Brunello Cucinelli party at the AGO.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Mariana Milborne and Sarah Durcikova attend the Holt Renfrew and Brunello Cucinelli party at the AGO.GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail