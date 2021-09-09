 Skip to main content
Parachute helps customers create a stylishly undone, shabby chic look at home

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Hudson’s Bay will now carry Parachute online and in stores.

Jessica Schramm/Parachute

For Parachute founder and CEO Ariel Kaye, comfortable living is a top priority.

“When I’m comfortable in what I’m wearing, in my surroundings – that’s when I feel the best,” she says.

It’s a sense of confidence that she aims to bring to the clients of her Los Angeles-based brand, which was born out of Kaye’s professional experience working in advertising and her personal passion for interior design, something she started sharing on a blog in 2006.

“It really did come from the love of these products and the desire to create something different,” she says.

Since launching Parachute with bedding in 2012, Kaye has expanded her product range into other rooms. Today, it includes bath linens, curtains, loungewear for adults and children, a mattress and home decor. All of her bedding, which includes percale, linen, sateen and brushed cotton fabrics, are Oeko-Tex certified.

“The same way that people obsess over clean beauty and the food that you eat, these are products that touch your skin every night,” she says.

This fall marks a northern expansion to Hudson’s Bay, which will carry Parachute online and in stores, making it easier for Canadians to emulate the comfy, cozy approach to nesting that Kaye outlines in her 2020 book, How to Make a House a Home.

“We have created this perfectly undone, Sunday morning, casual but elevated, unfussy vibe,” she says. “We definitely are not a brand that has the hospital corners and is extremely buttoned up. It’s all about this timeless appeal.”

Parachute, parachutehome.com/en-CA.

Nathan Seabrook/Parachute

Eco-Comfort mattress, from $1,818.

Jessica Schramm/Parachute

Venice bed linens, $586/queen size.

Jessica Schramm/Parachute

Jessica Schramm/Parachute

Women’s linen top and pants, $103.

