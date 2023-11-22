The holiday season is when the world’s top jewellery and watch houses put their best baubles forward.

FLORAL NOTES

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

After making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Chopard’s decadent array of 76 haute joaillerie pieces will transcend the red carpet to find a special place in personal collections. Inspired by creativity in all its expressions, artistic director Caroline Scheufele has added a glamorous spin to each piece, including a watch characterized by its luxe flower-bedecked face fashioned from 9.78 carats worth of rubies and 6.96 carats of diamonds.

Watch, price on request at Chopard (chopard.com).

TRUE COLOURS

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Conceived as an homage to Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier’s colour theory and its 63-shade palette, Rado’s playful timepieces boast distinctively-hued ceramic elements authorized by the Fondation Le Corbusier. Each watch is also numbered out of the limited edition series of 999 pieces.

True Square Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier watch, $3,000 at Rado (rado.com).

GARDEN VARIETY

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Hand-carved gold petals on individual blooms lend a singular quality to Laurie Fleming’s botanically inspired Asrai Garden collection. Every piece’s one-of-a-kind design is enhanced by the wearer’s curation of flowers represented in a unique “bouquet.” You can even add a fairy to the mix if you wish.

Asrai Garden ring, starting at $374 through laurieflemingjewellery.com.

POINTS OF INTEREST

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Drawing from a motif introduced by Van Cleef & Arpels in the 1930s called “Paillette”, the house offers a beguiling design resplendent in its uncommon materiality and geometry. A combination of yellow gold, diamond, onyx and chrysoprase exude a palpable sense of joie de vivre.

Bouton d’Or necklace, $143,000 at Van Cleef & Arpels (vancleefarpels.com).

HELLO KITTY

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

As a beloved symbol of the house of Cartier, the mysterious and powerful aura of the panther is extolled in the form of a beautiful bangle crafted from yellow gold, tsavorite garnets and onyx.

Panthère de Cartier bracelet, $30,900 at Cartier (cartier.com).

SHOOTING STAR

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Conjuring a certain cosmic captivation first emphasized in Gabrielle Chanel’s Bijoux de Diamants collection in 1932, this exquisite update features a staggering 253 brilliant cut diamonds.

Fil de Comète necklace, $231,000 at Chanel (chanel.com).

ON THE FRINGE

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

With its union of yellow gold and platinum and impressive punctuation of 115 round brilliant diamonds, an opulent necklace from Tiffany & Co. highlights adoration for one of its most renowned collaborators, Jean Schlumberger.

Schlumberger Fringe necklace, price on request at Tiffany & Co. (tiffany.ca).

ICONS ONLY

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Possessing a striking fan-shaped silhouette inspired by the mosaics found in the Roman Baths of Caracalla, Bulgari’s palatial earrings are well-suited to their namesake Divas.

Divas Dream earrings, price on request at Bulgari (bvlgari.com).

ANCHORS AWAY

Open this photo in gallery: Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail

Created in sterling silver and fashioned in a modern articulated structure, Hermès reinterprets a classic design originally made in 1938. The first Chaîne d’Ancre bracelet came to be after Robert Dumas, former CEO of the house, caught a glimpse of moored boats along the coast of Normandy.

Chaine C’Ancre Enchainee bracelet, $4,400 at Hermès (hermes.com).

Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Sets and prop styling by Kristen Lim-Tung. Text by Odessa Paloma Parker.