Style news: Canadian linen company Envello takes a wellness-focused approach to bedding

The belief that a successful start to the day begins the night before is something Sheryn Saab had in mind when founding Envello, a direct-to-consumer bedding and bath linen brand. “We want people to have the best sleep so they can wake up feeling their best,” she says. “For me, how you start your day really sets the tone for the rest of it, and that traces back to sleep.”
Born in Colombia and based in Toronto, Saab is the third generation in her family that has worked with home textiles. “I knew I wanted to do something wellness-related but, interestingly enough, bedding and linens were not at the top of my list. That actually changed the day I went shopping for sheets.” Discouraged by the overwhelming options and plastic packaging at big-box stores, Saab set about creating a line of environmentally minded, premium-quality bedding that was both aspirational and affordable.
Envello offers percale, sateen, flannel and chambray bedding all made in Portugal, as well as items for bath. The company is certified by several textile regulatory bodies including the Better Cotton Initiative to promote responsible sourcing, fair wages and safe working conditions. Available exclusively online, its products are packaged in reusable cotton bags and arrive in 100-per-cent recyclable cardboard packaging. It’s all part of Saab’s goal of making the experience of shopping for sheets joyful. “I personally don’t think it should be stressful or expensive or frustrating to shop for your home.”
Envello, envello.com.
Envello Premium Percale Queen Sheet Set in Blue, $158.
Envello Crisp Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Yellow Stripes, $228.
Envello Select Sateen Queen Sheet Set in Beige Trim, $188.
Style news
Furniture retailer CB2 has launched a new collaboration with interior designer Kara Mann. Available as of Aug. 27 in CB2 stores and online at cb2.ca, the collection showcases Mann’s signature nonchalant style via contrasting elements and a mixing of materials. Key pieces include upholstered sofas and loungers, rope chairs, a pitted platinum dining table and bed frames, all in a palette of white tones. Accessories include a magazine rack, vases and lighting inspired by the 1980s. With offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Mann’s work can be seen at locations such as the Hotel Chelsea, Equinox fitness club and at the Goop pop-up shop.
Canada Goose has teamed up with Want Les Essentiels on a four-piece capsule called the Cardinal Collection. Named after the cardinal directions of the compass, it taps the strengths of both brands by combining the refined silhouettes of Want Les Essentiels with the technical expertise of Canada Goose. The collection includes the water-resistant E90 Backpack, the unisex N00 Jacket, the W270 Waist pack and the S180 cap, which are all designed to function together as a system. The Cardinal Collection is available in select Canada Goose stores, at Want Apothecary stores and online at canadagoose.com and wantlesessentiels.com.
Bite Beauty is taking its Lip Lab lipstick design concept online. Previously available only in person at the brand’s retail locations, the Lip Lab is an interactive experience that allows guests to customize a lipstick. The Toronto-founded brand has recently launched the Lip Lab at Home, a digital service where customers can virtually connect with one of Bite’s Colour Experts to take part in the customization process. Users will be able to participate in mixing pigments, selecting finishes and flavours and engraving the shade name, with the final product being shipped for free in as little as 24 hours. For more information, visit liplabboutique.com.
AYA Optical has launched a line featuring artwork by Indigenous artist Phil Gray. Born and raised in Vancouver, Gray has been carving in the traditional Tsimshian style since 1999. The collection includes the Gabe, a unisex frame in the classic, clubmaster style, and the square-shaped Justin, both of which feature Gray’s original designs on the arm. Under the Claudia Alan brand, AYA Optical has been producing eyewear featuring artwork created by Indigenous artists since 2003. The Phil Gray collection is available now through claudiaalan.com and at select opticians and museums across Canada.
