Style news: Dyson’s Vancouver store demonstrates its high-tech take on household basics

Dyson is known for revolutionizing household essentials such as the vacuum cleaner and hair dryer. The Britain-based brand’s innovative products are best seen and sampled to be believed, so at Dyson’s first store in British Columbia, the focus is on demonstrating the unique usefulness of its appliances.
Although Vancouverites are known for enjoying an outdoorsy lifestyle, spending more time indoors can mean breathing in air of a poorer quality, as household air can contain its own host of contaminants and allergens. Dyson has a range of air-treatment products to address this, such as the new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool, which detects and captures particulate matter and gases, purifying the air before addressing temperature needs. Keeping home cleanliness top of mind are Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners, which can capture 99.97 per cent of microscopic dust particles. Its Lightcycle Morph Lamp enhances the home office by adapting to natural light and adjusting for various tasks throughout the day. Hair tools are a more recent innovation for Dyson, beginning with the Supersonic hair dryer in 2016 and the Airwrap styler in 2018. Its newest addition is the Corrale straightener, which uses flexing plates to gather hair, preventing it from slipping away from the tool and reducing heat damage.
To highlight these tools, the Vancouver store has a space dedicated to professional hair-styling appointments. If you’re shopping from home, the complete line of products can be ordered online through the Dyson website, where you’ll also find videos that showcase their technology.
Dyson Demo, Pacific Centre Mall, 701 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, 604-670-1135, dysoncanada.ca.
Dyson Corrale Straightener, $650.
Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, $900.
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heater Fan, $800.
Style news
Known for its fashion-forward take on the basics, COS is following up last year’s White Shirt Project with the White T-Shirt Project, a design exploration of the wardrobe staple. This capsule collection feature seven pieces for women and men that combine traditional pattern-making and contemporary shapes, exploring volume, silhouette and proportion using techniques such as kinetic garment construction. Each piece is made of organic cotton. The brand has also launched a new initiative called COS Sounds, a playlist released every Friday on Spotify. The musical themes explored will be voted on by listeners.
To mark the changing of the seasons, Ikea is highlighting simple changes to the home such as switching to cooler bed linens, incorporating pastel colours and creating the feeling of a summer retreat indoors. One key product launch is Gunrid, a new line of curtains treated with a mineral-based solution that purifies the air when exposed to light. They’ve also released the new tropical-inspired Solblekt collection, which includes a foldable beach chair made of eucalyptus wood, a hammock and a racket and ball for backyard entertainment. For more information, visit ikea.ca.
Following a year of data analysis establishing its carbon baseline, Arc’teryx has announced a new pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. By 2030, Arc’teryx is committed to achieving two targets: At its headquarters, Canadian production facility and global retail stores, it will be reducing absolute Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 65 per cent; for its materials, products, factories, mills, shipping and distribution centres, Scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions will be reduced by 65 per cent per unit of value added. These goals have been verified by the Science Based Targets Institute, which works with companies to manage their sustainability practices.
To help small businesses navigate the impact of COVID-19, Vans has launched a new initiative called Foot the Bill, which aims to support 80 independent business around the world including skate and specialty shops, restaurants, music venues and community spaces. Through this initiative, Vans is offering custom-made designs available for purchase on Vans Customs, with net proceeds going directly to their partners. In Canada, those businesses include Pro Skates in Halifax, Off the Hook in Montreal, Lost & Found and Blue Tile Lounge in Toronto, Ninetimes in Saskatoon and Calgary and Vancouver’s Antisocial.
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.