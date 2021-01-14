Style news: Edition store in Toronto aims to become a destination for style-savvy cannabis shoppers

As more cannabis shops open across the country, many are putting their own stamp on this new kind of retail. At Edition, the focus in on creating a neighbourhood shop for a Toronto crowd that has an appreciation for both cannabis and design. To bring this particular vision to life, the company tapped interdisciplinary architectural practice Studio AC for its interior.
Active in the cannabis sphere since 2012, CEO Ryan Roebuck founded Edition with his business partner, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dennis Bennie, last January. The pair married their industry experience with what they’ve learned from luxury shopping spaces such as Ssense, Holt Renfrew and TNT. “When you take a step back and think about the products that they carry, you can purchase a Stone Island sweatshirt at any one of those stores. You can purchase a Stone Island sweatshirt online,” Roebuck says. He says that the main reason why people shop where they do is to be part of a community, something he’s building at Edition through partnerships with likeminded companies, including Toronto streetwear brand Mr. Saturday, as well as on fundraising initiatives with local charities such as The Stop Community Food Store.
Unlike other cannabis retailers, which Roebuck says may carry as many as 200 different products, Edition has pared down its offering. “We want to take cannabis from the back of people’s drawers and closets and put it on people’s coffee tables, like they would have alcohol and glassware displayed on bar carts.”
Edition, 270 Dupont St., Toronto, helloedition.com.
Louis Vuitton Printemps-Été 2020 Ashtray, $350.
COFO + EM Doob Tube, $90.
Edition x Murphy & Jo Candle, $35.
Style news
The annual DesignTO Festival hosts its “Distanced and Digital” themed event running from Jan. 22 to 31. With this theme, the festival will showcase art and design made in response to the recent changes to social gatherings and public settings. Now in its 11th year, the festival is offering programming and events that have been updated to follow pandemic protocols. Their annual engaging window displays can still be viewed from outdoors at leisure. Talks and events will be hosted online, and the launch party, an exhibition on care in the creative process as well as the DesignTO Symposium on inclusive design will all be introduced in new virtual formats. For more information, visit designto.org.
Canadian accessories brand Zvelle has released a handbag made entirely of vegan materials. The Editke style is made in Italy using a technical nylon fabric and matte-finished vegan leather detailing. Its extendable strap can be worn over the shoulder, carried by hand or as a cross-body style. Hungarian for Edith, the name Editke was chosen in honour of speaker, author and Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eger, whose books The Choice and The Gift have inspired Zvelle founder Elle AyoubZadeh. For more information, visit zvelle.com.
Three Canadian companies have launched new beauty and personal care products. Creating haircare for curly strands, Lus Brands has introduced a fragrance-free version of their three-step system that caters to those with wavy, curly or kinky-coily hair. Lifestyle brand Obakki has launched a collection of hand-pressed soaps made of natural ingredients like moringa oil and rose clay, shea butter and white kaolin and marula oil and black clay. And Lemongrass House has introduced Uplift, a selection of natural products including soap, hand cream and an essential oil blend developed in partnership with singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk, the sales of which benefit War Child.
Throughout January, Louis Vuitton is hosting Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park, a series of physical and digital public experiences taking place in Paris. Expanding on concepts created by men’s wear artistic director Virgil Abloh, the happenings aim to express the connectivity between the designer and the House’s community. This includes a temporary residency on rue du Pont Neuf where shoppers can obtain rare reissued pieces from past collections including sneakers, jewellery and sunglasses. For more information, visit louisvuitton.com.
