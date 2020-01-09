 Skip to main content

Style

Register
AdChoices

Style news: EQ3 takes designed-in-Canada beyond the border with New York flagship

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg-based EQ3 marked a milestone with the opening of its first New York store in November.

Thanks to its 11 retail stores across the country, as well as wholesale partners such as Hudson’s Bay, Canadians are well versed about EQ3 and its lineup of contemporary furnishings. But now the Winnipeg-based company, founded in 2001, is looking beyond our borders. In November, it marked an international retail milestone with the opening of its first New York store, a U.S. flagship that will complement shops in California and Illinois.

Located in historic, art gallery-filled Chelsea, the three-storey, almost-12,000-square-foot space stands out as one of the few new buildings in the neighbourhood. “We definitely agonized about that location,” EQ3 president Mark Letain says. “We knew if we were going to have a flagship store in the United States, it had to be in New York.”

Open this photo in gallery

The nearly 12,000-square-foot space is in the historic, gallery-filled neighbourhood of Chelsea.

EQ3 places a lot of emphasis on Canadian manufacturing and creating products that are suitable for every home. Alongside its in-house collection, EQ3 also sells brands such as Herman Miller and Marimekko, and recently collaborated with California artist Michael Upton on a series of canvas prints. “We design it ourselves and manufacture most of what we do, but we also invite other Canadian designers into our design process,” says Letain, pointing to the Place tables created by Prince George, B.C.'s Shawn Place as an example.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a unique Canadian spin to modern [design] and that’s what we’re trying to reflect in our products and in our store openings,” says Letain. “If you think about Canada, it’s perceived as being wide open spaces and clean and I think that’s reflected in our aesthetic.”

EQ3, 116 7th Ave., New York City, 212-675-2516, eq3.com.

In stock

Open this photo in gallery

KELLE RAMSEY

Michael Upton Bastille canvas print, $220.

Open this photo in gallery

Nixon bar stool, $349.

Open this photo in gallery

CRV EQ3

Ban end table, $299.

Style news

Launching on Jan. 14 is the second release in the Lululemon x Roksanda collection. The Vancouver-based activewear brand, which recently entered into the personal care category, has partnered with London-based designer Roksanda Ilincic on a collection of street-to-sweat wear. Following the initial launch in the fall, these new additions contrast Lululemon’s technical innovations with Roksanda’s feminine aesthetic in surprising colour combinations and bold, sculptural silhouettes. Designed for mixing and matching and for easy, everyday wear, the collection will be available for purchase at Lululemon stores, online at lululemon.com, via Roksanda and at select retailers.

Swedish fashion house COS has recently opened its second location in Vancouver. Located at 1070 Robson St., this new store incorporates an aesthetic of modern, functional design through contemporary fixtures mixed with the building’s original elements. COS’s in-house architecture team centred the layout around a central staircase that connects the store’s two storeys and 500 square metres of retail space. Following COS’s first Vancouver store in Gastown, this much larger location houses the brand’s full collection of women’s wear, men’s wear and children’s wear with a focus on cozy winter knits and coats for the opening. For more information, visit cosstores.com.

Story continues below advertisement

The 10th anniversary of DesignTO kicks off on Jan. 17. Celebrating design and culture from across Canada, the Toronto-based festival holds more than 100 exhibitions and events throughout the city over 10 days. On Jan. 23, Pursuits contributor Randi Bergman will speak with local craftspeople featured in her book, Toronto Makes, at the Kimpton Saint George Hotel. And on Jan. 24, as part of DesignTO Talks, Globe and Mail lifestyle editor Maryam Siddiqi will interview Berlin-based design and architecture collective They Feed Off Buildings.

Stylish cinephiles will want to book a flight to Paris where Chanel is partnering with the Cinémathèque Française to present Tout Godard, a retrospective of oeuvre of French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. Presented between Jan. 8 and Mar. 1, it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Breathless, Godard’s first feature-length film and will also screen classics Contempt and Pierrot le Fou. This partnership follows Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s spring 2020 collection, which was inspired by French New Wave stars such as Jean Seberg. For more information, visit cinematheque.fr.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies