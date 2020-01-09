Style news: EQ3 takes designed-in-Canada beyond the border with New York flagship

Thanks to its 11 retail stores across the country, as well as wholesale partners such as Hudson’s Bay, Canadians are well versed about EQ3 and its lineup of contemporary furnishings. But now the Winnipeg-based company, founded in 2001, is looking beyond our borders. In November, it marked an international retail milestone with the opening of its first New York store, a U.S. flagship that will complement shops in California and Illinois.
Located in historic, art gallery-filled Chelsea, the three-storey, almost-12,000-square-foot space stands out as one of the few new buildings in the neighbourhood. “We definitely agonized about that location,” EQ3 president Mark Letain says. “We knew if we were going to have a flagship store in the United States, it had to be in New York.”
EQ3 places a lot of emphasis on Canadian manufacturing and creating products that are suitable for every home. Alongside its in-house collection, EQ3 also sells brands such as Herman Miller and Marimekko, and recently collaborated with California artist Michael Upton on a series of canvas prints. “We design it ourselves and manufacture most of what we do, but we also invite other Canadian designers into our design process,” says Letain, pointing to the Place tables created by Prince George, B.C.'s Shawn Place as an example.
“We have a unique Canadian spin to modern [design] and that’s what we’re trying to reflect in our products and in our store openings,” says Letain. “If you think about Canada, it’s perceived as being wide open spaces and clean and I think that’s reflected in our aesthetic.”
EQ3, 116 7th Ave., New York City, 212-675-2516, eq3.com.
In stock
Michael Upton Bastille canvas print, $220.
Nixon bar stool, $349.
Ban end table, $299.
Style news
Launching on Jan. 14 is the second release in the Lululemon x Roksanda collection. The Vancouver-based activewear brand, which recently entered into the personal care category, has partnered with London-based designer Roksanda Ilincic on a collection of street-to-sweat wear. Following the initial launch in the fall, these new additions contrast Lululemon’s technical innovations with Roksanda’s feminine aesthetic in surprising colour combinations and bold, sculptural silhouettes. Designed for mixing and matching and for easy, everyday wear, the collection will be available for purchase at Lululemon stores, online at lululemon.com, via Roksanda and at select retailers.
Swedish fashion house COS has recently opened its second location in Vancouver. Located at 1070 Robson St., this new store incorporates an aesthetic of modern, functional design through contemporary fixtures mixed with the building’s original elements. COS’s in-house architecture team centred the layout around a central staircase that connects the store’s two storeys and 500 square metres of retail space. Following COS’s first Vancouver store in Gastown, this much larger location houses the brand’s full collection of women’s wear, men’s wear and children’s wear with a focus on cozy winter knits and coats for the opening. For more information, visit cosstores.com.
The 10th anniversary of DesignTO kicks off on Jan. 17. Celebrating design and culture from across Canada, the Toronto-based festival holds more than 100 exhibitions and events throughout the city over 10 days. On Jan. 23, Pursuits contributor Randi Bergman will speak with local craftspeople featured in her book, Toronto Makes, at the Kimpton Saint George Hotel. And on Jan. 24, as part of DesignTO Talks, Globe and Mail lifestyle editor Maryam Siddiqi will interview Berlin-based design and architecture collective They Feed Off Buildings.
Stylish cinephiles will want to book a flight to Paris where Chanel is partnering with the Cinémathèque Française to present Tout Godard, a retrospective of oeuvre of French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. Presented between Jan. 8 and Mar. 1, it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Breathless, Godard’s first feature-length film and will also screen classics Contempt and Pierrot le Fou. This partnership follows Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s spring 2020 collection, which was inspired by French New Wave stars such as Jean Seberg. For more information, visit cinematheque.fr.