Whether it’s a weekend camping adventure or an extensive tour through an exotic locale, exploring this world of ours is one of life’s great gifts. Of course there are some drawbacks to travelling, a big one being how it can interfere with your daily fitness routine. Whenever I can’t make it to the gym – either because I’m on the road or I’m trapped at home – I rely upon the following grab-and-go gym bag essentials.

Open this photo in gallery: Unisex Fitness Duffel from OGIO $193.99 on amazon.ca. Bellroy Lite Daypack $125 on bellroy.com.HANDOUTS/Handout

The Bag

A good gym bag should be durable and have plenty of space for all your gear. Available in both 35- and 45-litre sizes, the Unisex Fitness Duffel from OGIO has storage to spare, including separate compartments for your shoes, your snacks and your stinky socks. For a more streamlined option, look no further than the Bellroy Lite Daypack.

Open this photo in gallery: The Strong System $179.99 at sportcheck.ca. Vulken $63.99 on amazon.ca.Handout

The Suspension System

Suspension systems are the nomadic gym rat’s best friend. TRX offers several styles of their ubiquitous product; I like the Strong System best, as it offers the most comfortable handles and foot cradles. Old-school athletes aiming to master moves such as dips and the muscle-up will want to consider a set of wooden gymnastics rings, such as these beauties from Vulken. The sturdier handle design makes executing these advanced exercises a little easier.

Open this photo in gallery: The Built to Move Toolkit US$74.99 at thereadystate.com. Theragun Mini $250 at ssense.com.Handout

The Recovery Tools

Every lifter knows what it’s like to wake up sore. The Built to Move Toolkit comes with everything you’ll need to mash up those aching muscles, including a textured foam roller and a lacrosse ball for zeroing in on hard-to-reach knots. You can buy the individual pieces or the whole set. For a more intense experience, there’s the Theragun Mini, which is basically a tiny jackhammer for your body.

Open this photo in gallery: Xero’s Prio Neo US$99.99 at xeroshoes.com or $176 at cooleastmarket.com. Nike Free Metcon 5 $160 at nike.com.Handout

The Training Shoes

The best training shoes aren’t even shoes at all – they’re your bare feet. The next best option? Xero’s Prio Neo. From the wide toe box to the flat, no-drop heel, these ultralight minimalist beauties are pretty much perfect. For those who prefer a more traditionally structured shoe, you can’t go wrong with the Nike Free Metcon 5.

Open this photo in gallery: Apple Watch Ultra $1,099 at apple.com. Fitbit Inspire 3 $129.99 at Staples.Handout

The Fitness Tracker

With its titanium casing, Retina display and seemingly endless supply of downloadable apps, the Apple Watch Ultra is so much more than an activity tracker. But maybe you’re in the market for something a little simpler (and less pricey), in which case the Fitbit Inspire 3 will definitely get the job done.

Open this photo in gallery: Beats Fit Pro $249 at Best Buy. Jabra Elite 4 Active $99.99 at staples.ca.HANDOUTS/Handout

The Earbuds

It’s hard to find a pair of earbuds that actually stay in place while working out. But thanks in part to their universal wingtip design, the Beats Fit Pro do a pretty great job. They sound fantastic too. The same can be said about the Jabra Elite 4 Active, an all-time favourite among active audiophiles.

Open this photo in gallery: Fat Gripz $42.99 at amazon.ca. Prohands Gripmaster $17.95 at mec.ca.Handout

The Grip Trainer

Grip strength is one of the most important – and overlooked – physical qualities. Simply put, the stronger your hands and wrists, the more work you can do in the gym. A well-designed program that includes lots of pulling exercises will ensure your appendages get the attention they need, but for extra credit get yourself a pair of Fat Gripz. The Prohands Gripmaster is another option that’s popular because of its ability to challenge each finger individually.

Open this photo in gallery: Bodylastics Max XT System from $73.97 at amazon.ca. Polygon Pull Up Assist Resistance Exercise Bands $59.99 at amazon.ca.Handout

The Resistance Bands

Resistance bands aren’t an exact substitute for free weights, but the Bodylastics Max XT System comes pretty darn close. Built with heavy-duty materials and backed by a lifetime warranty, these bands will hold strong during even the most gruelling workouts. Closed-loop bands – such as this set from Polygon – are another option, ideal for calisthenics athletes and Pilates enthusiasts.

Open this photo in gallery: LARQ PureVis self-cleaning water bottle from $80 at ssense.com. Hydro Flask $55 at ssense.com.Handout

The Water Bottle

You might think there haven’t been many technological advances in the world of water bottles, but you would be wrong. Case in point: the LARQ PureVis self-cleaning water bottle. And if you happen to think that a UV-C LED purification system is a little excessive for your hydration needs, Hydro Flask offers a simple blend of durability and practicality.

Open this photo in gallery: Amazon Basics Standard Jump Rope $18.76 at amazon.ca. PTP Power Weighted Jump Rope $44.99 at sportcheck.ca.Handout

The Jump Rope

Arguably the most efficient and portable fitness device ever created, the jump rope has been a training staple for centuries. A basic plastic rope, such as this one from Amazon Basics, is all most folks will ever need. But once you master the basic rhythms, try upping the ante with the PTP Power Weighted Jump Rope.

