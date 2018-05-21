On a sticky summer morning, the last thing you might feel like doing is adding more moisture to an already shiny face. However, skin is a fickle thing and hydrating it is just as important on warmer days as it is in the dry depths of January.

Dehydration can affect all skin types, including dry, oily and combination, explains Lucy Primrose, senior director of learning and organizational development for L’Occitane North America. It all comes down to lifestyle. “Everyday living and life on the go can really disturb our hydration levels,” says Primrose, pointing to poor diet, insufficient water intake, stress, lack of sleep and being over-caffeinated as common culprits. “Not only does your skin feel tight and uncomfortable when it is dehydrated, it loses its radiance and looks dull, feels rough to the touch, shows fine lines and can accelerate signs of aging.”

Our environment also plays a big part, including sun exposure, air conditioning and pollution. And while you can’t control the weather, you can control your skin care. Primrose recommends L’Occitane’s lightweight ultra thirst-quenching gel for summer. “It has an ultrafresh texture that feels cooling on your skin,” she says. Her last hot tip? Keep it in the fridge for extra refreshment.

What to try

Olay developed three new moisturizers that offer effective hydration and skincare benefits without leaving behind any tackiness or sticky residue.

Olay regenerist whip, $39.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart and through amazon.ca.

Formulated with calcium-rich water sourced from the Réotier spring in Provence, this gel formula contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin, refreshing as it hydrates.

L’Occitane aqua Réotier ultra thirst-quenching gel, $34 at L’Occitane.

This lightweight and non-greasy formula is quickly absorbed, tackling the multiple needs of combination skin.

Aesop in two minds facial hydrator, $79 at Aesop.