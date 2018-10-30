Vancouver, Toronto galas raise funds for health care

Gift of Time Gala, Vancouver

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, North America’s first free-standing pediatric palliative-care respite, netted more than $1.5-million at their 14th annual Gift of Time Gala on Oct. 20. The record-breaking sum contributes to the more than $11-million raised by the event since its foundation. Funds support complex care for the approximately 1,400 children and their families from across British Columbia who are living with life-threatening conditions at any given time. Nicola Wealth Management, whose founder, chairman and chief executive John Nicola sits on the organization’s board, was the presenting sponsor of the growing event. The gala – held at Parq Vancouver, a larger space that could accommodate the 800 people who attended - was co-chaired by Karley Rice, Meridith Schutter and Shanni Eckford.

Baycrest 100th Anniversary Gala, Toronto

Earlier in the week, Baycrest Centre, founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home and now considered a world leader in geriatric health care and research, threw its 100th Anniversary Gala. The Oct. 14 gathering, co-chaired by Michael Bregman, Mitch Cohen, Karen Diamond, Ellis Jacob and Ed Sonshine, raised more than $10-million. The money will directly support the new Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health and Wellness, a specialized space where community wellness programming, specialized clinics and integrated research to both prevent and treat cognitive decline will be the focus. It is a concept never before seen in Canada and the forward thinking approach to care is timely: A study conducted in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada found that approximately 76,000 new cases of dementia are diagnosed in the country every year, a statistic that will only rise as the population ages. A whopping 1,400 guests packed a big white tent, erected just for the night on the Baycrest campus in North York. After dinner and a handful of speeches, Earth, Wind & Fire took to the stage to perform.

