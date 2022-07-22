I’ve been told many times by my contacts in the beauty world that Canadian makeup wearers buy a lot less lip liner than our American counterparts. It makes me wonder if we’re not getting the message about why you’d want to draw out your pout?

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno, global artistry director for Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup collection, says that she likes to use lip liner to define the shape of the mouth and to fill in lips for longer-wearing lipstick. “You can choose to simply trace your lip line with the same shade for longer wear or you can contour with a deeper shade than your lipstick to add dimension,” Tanno says. Lip liner can also be used to achieve a lip shape beyond your mouth’s natural silhouette. “Overlining them or defining the Cupid’s bow will give you a fuller appearance,” she says.

My recommendation: The recently revamped Haus Labs makeup collection takes a more artful approach to the clean-makeup category, offering the wild hues you’d expect from Lady Gaga as well as more conventional basics. For lip-liner newbies, the lip crayon has a pointed tip that makes it easy to give your bouche a defined shape before colouring it in. The matte finish has long-lasting wear in tones that pack a punch.

Handout

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Le Monster Lip Crayon, $29 at Sephora (sephora.ca) and through hauslabs.com.

