Travel news: Planes, trains, museum exhibitions and the Virtual Travel and Leisure Show

Open this photo in gallery A Via Rail train sits at Dorval station in Montreal on June 25, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Looking for inspiration for a weekend respite? VIA Rail has increased departures on the Quebec City to Windsor corridor as of Sept. 1st, with more trains connecting Montreal, Kingston, Toronto, London and Sarnia and modified service on other routes. VIA Rail is currently offering full refunds for travel cancelled before Nov. 1.

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens on Sept. 5. Ottawa Tourism

Museum lovers book your tickets: Ottawa’s Canadian Museum of Nature reopens Sept. 5 with the debut of the exhibition Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Age set for later this month, while fans of a honey-loving bear with Canadian connections should plan a visit to Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museumfor the re-launch of Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic, on until Jan. 17, 2021.

Open this photo in gallery Surfers head to the beach in Los Pargos, Costa Rica, on Jan. 31, 2019. Air Canada is resuming flights to the Central American country. SEAN DAVIS/The New York Times News Service

Air Canada has increased its routes this month, with flights returning to Costa Rica. It’s also become the first international airline to resume flying to Colombia’s Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado in Bogota. Closer to home, Fly GTA has resumed air service to Ontario’s Muskoka region from Billy Bishop Airport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the ground, The Drake Hotel in Toronto has launched a Double Bubble package, with two rooms for one rate and a complimentary bottle of sparkling rosé to toast a vacay with your bubble pals until Oct. 8.

Open this photo in gallery The Drake Hotel in Toronto has launched a Double Bubble package. Handout

Register for the TravelandLeisureShow.ca, a new virtual travel show happening Sept. 12, offering the latest info and webinars on Canadian and global destinations and featuring keynote speaker Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development, who is responsible for the tourism sector.

