Planning a getaway? Here are the year’s best Cyber Monday travel deals

Everyone knows about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there’s also Travel Tuesday where you can get some great discounts on your next trip. From all-inclusives to European escapes, these are the deals that you need to book now.
Up to 70 per cent off at select all-inclusive resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts has up to 70-per-cent off rates at participating properties, including the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa. The deal takes place between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, with travel completed by Dec. 20, 2020. With Air Canada Vacations, you can save up to 40 per cent off vacation packages to all of their destinations, but book soon as the deal ends on Nov. 28 with travel between Feb. 1 and April 30, 2020. Club Med’s Black Friday offer of buy one night, get one night free is available now until Dec. 3 at select beach resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Florida and the Turks and Caicos. There’s also Iberostar Hotels & Resort where you can save up to 30 per cent on reservations made by Nov. 28, or 20 per cent if you book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, when using promo code “FRIDAY19.”
Worldwide hotel deals
InterContinental Hotels Group’s Cyber Sale where you’ll save at least 20 per cent on the best flexible rate at participating hotels is available now until Dec. 17 on stays through May 31, 2020. IHG Rewards Club members save an additional 5 per cent on reservations made by Dec. 6. Booking.com’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale features at least 40 per cent off tens of thousands of properties around the globe. This promotion runs until Dec. 2 and your stays must be completed by March 31, 2020. Marriott has rates as low as $140 on Canadian properties as part of their Gift of Travel of travel promotion.
Breathtaking properties in the Bahamas on sale
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the Atlantis, Paradise Island is offering five days of savings where you can get up to 35 per cent off rooms, the fifth night free, up to US$600 in resort credits and more on stays between Dec. 2, 2019, and November 30, 2020. Over at the Breezes Resort, guests can save up to 62 per cent off classic, patio and ocean view rooms when booked between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. If you want a family-friendly all-inclusive, the Melia Nassau Beach has up to 56 per cent off reservations made by Nov. 30 with travel dates between Dec. 2 and 24, or from April 20 to Dec. 20, 2020. In addition, up to two kids (0-12 years old) stay free on select dates when sharing a room with two paying adults.
Hit the waters with some incredible sales on cruises
Guests looking to cruise with Cunard can save up to 50 per cent off launch fares when you book by Dec. 4 and you only need to put down US$100 as a deposit. This promotion applies to all their ships and a variety of their 2020 itineraries. From Dec. 2 to 20, you can save 30 per cent on all cabin types with Exodus Travels’ Platinum Voyages collection, which sails to destinations such as Seychelles and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Departures are good until Dec. 31, 2020, quote code “VOYAGESCA30” for the discount.
Save up to 60 per cent off guided experiences
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, travellers can save up to 60 per cent off over 1,000 multiday tours when booking through TourRadar. G Adventures has up to 35 per cent off more than 600 itineraries when you book by Dec. 5 and complete your travel by April 30, 2020. The biggest discounts can be found on trips in the Galapagos, Costa Rica and Australia. From foodie trips to cycling tours, Intrepid Travel has 20 per cent off all 2020 trips while their sister brand, Peregrine Adventures, which has premium accommodations and a slower pace, has 15 per cent off 2020 departures through June 30, 2020, when booked by Dec 5.
Discounted attraction tickets and hotels in Orlando
Until Dec. 8, you can save an extra 10 per cent off tickets purchased through Visit Orlando when using the promo code “GIFT.” This deal stacks with their Black Friday exclusive attraction deals, so you get some big savings such as a free third day when you buy Two Park or Two-Day-Park-to-Park tickets at the Universal Orlando Resort and free all-day dining at SeaWorld. As for hotels, seven Disney Springs hotels have rates as low as US$85 USD per night on stays completed by Jan. 8, 2020, while the Hilton Orlando is giving you $50 in spa credits for every $100 gift card purchased between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 when using promo code “BF2019.”
Sunny escapes in Saint Lucia
More than a dozen hotels and resorts are taking part in St. Lucia’s Cyber Monday special. Deals include 40 per cent off stays of five nights or more at the Villa Capri, 25 per cent off, free full breakfast and a waterfall excursion when staying at the Stonefield Villa Resort, and up to 60 per cent off the all-inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa. Travel dates and booking windows vary so check out the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority website for the full details.
Book early and save on trips to Europe
For those looking to head to Europe in 2020, be sure to book your trip by Dec. 2, 2019, as Insight Vacations is giving first-time guests 15 per cent off all trips and 2 per cent off to past travellers on journeys to Ireland, France, Scandinavia and Russia departing in the summer of 2020. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, luxury sustainable tour operator UNCOVR Travel will cover your international flight up to US$1,000 when you book one of their rural retreats to destinations such as Istria, Tbilisi, Puglia and more.
Big savings in the Big Easy
The winter in New Orleans is perfect since there’s warm weather, fewer crowds and some big savings. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, B on Canal is offering up to 50 per cent off stays on select dates between Dec. 1, 2019, and Dec. 30, 2020, when you use the promo code “CYBER.” Over at the Hyatt Hotels of New Orleans, you can get 20 per cent off stays when you book by Dec. 24 with promo code “20OF” as long as you complete your stay by Dec. 31.
