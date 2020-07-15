Royal Ontario Museum joins growing list of reopened Canadian museums

Open this photo in gallery A person wearing a mask walks by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on June 26, 2020. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

For history buffs and artifact junkies, many museums are now open across Canada. Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum is the latest to join a list that includes Halifax’s Museum of Natural History, Montreal’s McCord Museum and Edmonton’s Royal Alberta Museum.

Air Canada has resumed flights to Barbados, Bermuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with each island nation requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, as well as temperature checks and health questionnaires. Air Canada has also resumed flights to Jamaica, with health screenings done upon arrival.

The Dominican Republic and Belize are now welcoming Canadian travellers without restrictions while Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Curaçao and Saint Lucia have opened to international travellers who can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. For the latest updates about where Canadians can travel to, check out the Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable website.

Save Sept. 12 for the debut of TravelandLeisureShow.ca, a new virtual travel show that will offer information and webinars on Canadian and global destinations.

The Government of Canada continues to require Canadians returning after travelling outside our borders to self-isolate for 14 days.

