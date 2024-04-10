Open this photo in gallery: The new cruise ship, the Explora I – the first to be operated by Explora Journeys, a luxury offshoot of MSC Cruises.Handout

Having my nightly pick of unobstructed views of the sunset was a lesson in serenity I didn’t know I needed. I was nursing my sundowner cocktail in the Sky Bar on Deck 14 of a plush new cruise ship, the Explora I – the first to be operated by Explora Journeys, a luxury offshoot of MSC Cruises. (The company’s next ship, Explora II, is set to make its debut in August.)

Within the first few hours of setting sail from Barbados for the all-inclusive trip’s series of Caribbean ports, it was already clear that this was not just any boat. The designers eschewed more traditional cruise “check-in” decks, and instead created a double-height entrance that also serves as a lobby bar, with dark wood, golden light and a grand staircase that puts some luxe city hotels to shame. It’s airy and chic, a natural hub for predinner drinks and beyond. The bartenders free-pour Moet Chandon pretty much any time of day, and happily chat up guests at the long counter, while any check-in business or settling of accounts happens in discreet alcoves at the back of the room. And that’s just the beginning.

Open this photo in gallery: The guest suites start at 35 square metres – large for a cruise ship – and all feature ocean-view balconies, walk-in closets and bathrooms with space for two.Handout

Why you should visit

There’s something about that new ship smell. The Explora I had its maiden voyage in August, 2023, and has a maximum capacity of only 922 guests and about 640 crew. Nearly every public space opens onto or showcases the water, and the windows are large, many floor to ceiling. The guest suites start at 35 square metres – large for a cruise ship – and all feature ocean-view balconies, walk-in closets and bathrooms with space for two, no jockeying for counter space required.

If you’re looking to cruise more sustainably, this ship might be for you. The company says the Explora I is equipped with catalytic reduction technology that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from its fuel by 90 per cent. It also says the ship will eventually be retrofitted to use cleaner liquefied natural gas and hydrogen power. The ship has stabilizers to reduce noise pollution, and exterior illumination designed to reduce light pollution, both intended to minimize disturbance to marine life.

Open this photo in gallery: There are four pools, while the fitness centre spills over onto the top decks.Ivan Sarfatti/Handout

Room for improvement

The itinerary I sailed highlighted a few lesser-travelled Caribbean islands, including Dominica, Bonaire and Curacao. Explora Journeys promises immersive local experiences that go beyond the standard tour. But many excursions that sounded fascinating (ATV or dune buggy races on the beach? Why not! Mineral rich mud baths and mountaintop yoga? Take me there!) were cancelled on short notice.

What was available was limited. Sailing the Caribbean waters on a luxury catamaran, locally inspired lunch included, sounded fabulous – but it’s also something that many other cruise lines offer. In the end, I spent a morning on an antique Chinese junk, dipped my fins into the water for drift-snorkelling and sipped punch at a secret rum shack in a secluded forest. I’ll give the excursion team points for that. When I contacted the company for comment, I was told in an e-mail that many more destination experiences are now up and running successfully as planned.

Open this photo in gallery: The ship has more than a dozen drinking and dining spots.Handout

Since you’re in the neighbourhood

The ship itself is a destination. With four pools, and more than a dozen drinking and dining options – including Anthology, led by a Michelin-starred chef, where the tasting menu comes at an extra charge – there’s loads of choice. If you need a barista-made brew every morning, Crema Café's got the fresh-roasted beans. The Malt Whisky Bar on Deck 11 is a snug nightcap meeting spot, with entertaining bartenders, a cigar humidor and a soundtrack of sexy jazz. There’s also live music a few metres away at the Explora Lounge’s piano bar (afternoon tea is served by day), and a DJ spins nightly at Journeys Lounge, where there are also other live performances.

And no high-end ship would be without an immaculate spa and thermal suite. Except in this case the fitness centre, complete with Pilates reformers and gear by Technogym, isn’t relegated to below decks. It spills over onto the top decks, so guests can feel the wind in their hair while riding an outdoor stationary bike that faces the sea.

Open this photo in gallery: The designers eschewed more traditional cruise 'check-in' decks, and instead created a double-height entrance that also serves as a lobby bar.Handout

The takeaway

Explora I was designed to draw cruisers who are looking for a luxe alternative that sits somewhere between the big ships and smaller superyachts. The ship is nimble enough to navigate smaller ports throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean, but still holds its own against the tides and makes ocean journeys just fine. It’s also one of the few major cruise ships with a woman at the helm, Captain Serena Melani.

For more details, visit explorajourneys.com Note: prices vary based on itinerary, location and date of travel.

The writer was a guest on Explora Journeys’ Explora I. The company did not review or approve the story before publication.

