Open this photo in gallery: Wander the Resort is located in Southeastern Ontario’s Prince Edward County.Patrick Biller/Handout

The idea of getting away from it all, or making plans to, is especially desirable right now given winter’s slow march. A nearby summer cottage rental seems to check a lot of the boxes: no flight required, a lake to jump into when the mood strikes and nature aplenty for endless exploration.

That is, until you take a closer look at the fine print of many rental agreements. The need to bring your own linens, deal with water toys and vessels that might be in questionable condition and do a major clean up before departing suddenly turns what is supposed to be a relaxing week away into another week of chores.

In recent years, an alternative has emerged – cabin resorts. Often intentionally small, with less than a dozen cabins available, these private accommodations have the same rustic appeal of cottages, with access to the water, whether river, lake or ocean, and nature, typically a wooded area, but with the amenities and customer service of a traditional resort.

“It takes glamping to the next level,” says Deborah Wang, an architect and artistic director of design festival DesignTO.

The draws of cabin resorts are many. Being maintenance-free is a big one. Balancing privacy with community is another – cabins are typically spaced far enough apart that you feel like you’re on your own, but communal elements such as firepits and walking trails mean there are friendly faces around to say hi to (or grab an extra marshmallow from for roasting). And there’s greater flexibility in booking. Most cottages require a week minimum, often with weekend arrival only, whereas cabins can be booked for just a couple nights.

Wander the Resort, in Southeastern Ontario’s Prince Edward County, was one of the first such properties to open its doors, and it made a splash. Spacious luxury cabins on Lake Ontario – paired with a beach club, sauna, pool and clubhouse for games and socializing – quickly filled up, with bookings requiring months of advance planning.

“People seem to immediately understand that Wander offers the best of both worlds – the ability to retreat to your cabin when you want, without giving up the resort experience that considers every detail,” says Shannon Hunter, Wander’s founder. The luxury of privacy and space, coupled with resort staff to take care of all the planning and details, is the “ultimate way to disconnect to reconnect.”

Open this photo in gallery: Wander offers spacious luxury cabins on Lake Ontario, paired with a beach club, sauna, pool and clubhouse for games and socializing.DENIS LIPMAN/Handout

Design is another significant appeal of these cabin resorts. “How you relate to nature and to the site is fully thought out beforehand,” says Wang. For architecture fans, Wang says many of these cabins are a chance to test out tiny house or off-grid living. “People who may not actually like to go camping or cottaging might check out that kind of mini architecture for a weekend, and test out how they might live in a really small space,” she says.

To inspire your holiday planning, here are just some of the cabin resort options across the country that have recently opened up for bookings.

Open this photo in gallery: Building on the success of its two-cabin microsite, Arcana is expanding to Muskoka, in southern Ontario.Scott Norsworthy/Arcana

Building on the success of its two-cabin microsite, Arcana is expanding to Muskoka, in Southern Ontario. The 160-acre resort will open in summer 2024 and house 23 of its design-forward cabins on a lakefront, surrounded by 10 kilometres of all-season hiking trails through oak, maple, birch and hemlock forests. Aside from contemplative walks, canoeing and swimming, guests can make use of the on-site cedar-wood sauna and cold-plunge facilities. Each cabin has its own firepit as well for toasty nights. With the expansion comes a more diverse food and drink offering, with regional culinary stars from Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Cheese Boutique, Grape Witches and Bar Raval designing menus.

Open this photo in gallery: Located in Prince Edward Island’s Strathgartney Provincial Park, Meridian63°’s tiny cabins are off-grid, but still offer a luxury experience on the island.Meridian63°

Located in Prince Edward Island’s Strathgartney Provincial Park, Meridian63°’s tiny cabins are off-grid, but still offer a luxe experience. Inspired by Scandinavian minimalist design, the cabins boast floor-to-ceiling windows to light the entire space, including the loft bed, and come with firepits and a small sink. Kitchen and full bathroom facilities, including private rainfall showers, are found in the main house. The property is adjacent to a trailhead for the park, which means hikes or mountain biking are at your doorstep. Known for its mountain-biking lessons and tours, Meridian63° can plan half- or full-day tours for cyclists of virtually any level.

Open this photo in gallery: Cliffs Edge’s homes away from home are closer to cottages design wise, but the cabin resort ethos applies to the property.Handout

On Newfoundland’s eastern shore, about a 45-minute drive from St. John’s, Cliffs Edge’s homes away from home are closer to cottages design wise, but the cabin resort ethos applies to the property. The secluded one- and two-bedroom dwellings come with private hot tubs and firepits, with everyone on the property sharing access to an additional common firepit, prime for wildlife spotting from the shore, as well as laundry and a business centre. Depending on the timing of your stay, you might have a visit from a puffin or two, thanks to the retreat’s proximity to nearby Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, a four-island reserve home to seabirds.

Open this photo in gallery: Overlooking the Harrison River in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, Sandpiper Resort expanded its accommodations in early 2023 with the addition of its chic Woodland cabins.Robyn Bessenger Creative/Sandpiper Resort

Overlooking the Harrison River in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, Sandpiper Resort expanded its accommodations in early 2023 with the addition of its chic Woodland cabins. The generously sized one-bedroom cabins are equipped with a kitchenette, gas fireplace and soaker tub. Outside, they each also have an ofuro, a made-in-Canada deep soaking tub inspired by Japanese hydrotherapy traditions and designed with cedar. Resort amenities include an 18-hole golf course, restaurant supplied by local farms, riverside and forest trails, guided fishing trips and, in the fall, prime viewing for the annual salmon run.

Open this photo in gallery: Panora Loges in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts welcome guests year round to unwind and explore the nature-filled region.Lauréan Tardif/Panora Loges

Panora Loges in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts welcomes guests year round to their streamlined and contemporary microcabins overlooking the St. Lawrence River in Quebec’s Gaspésie region. Each two-bedroom cabin, of which one side is fully glass for optimal sunset viewing, comes with a full kitchen and bathroom, as well as a hot tub and firepit outside. Guests have private beach access and can take advantage of the proximity to Gaspésie National Park, a prime spot for hikers because it’s home to the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains in the country. Kayaking and fishing are two other major draws to the area.