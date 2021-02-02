Travel news: Spice up lockdown love with these Valentine’s Day offers

Get naughty with Hotel Zed’s Nooner package at its Victoria, Kelowna and Tofino properties. It includes a four-hour Valentine’s Day tryst $49 that can be extended to an all-nighter (from $79.00). If a baby arrives in the nine months after check-in, the lucky couple wins a free night every Feb. 14 for the next 18 years.
Phantom Creek Estates in British Columbia’s Oliver-Osoyoos Wine Country welcomes lovebirds to their Feb. 13 and 14 gourmet dinners with a four-course meal featuring the vineyard’s Bordeaux reds and Alsatian whites. Prices start at $185 per person.
A limited edition Local Love Box from Culinary Adventure Co is a sweet compilation of Toronto foodie creations from SOMA, Station Cold Brew, Hale Coffee and Glory Hole Doughnuts. Shipping is available across Canada.
Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront Arc after Dark series on Feb. 14 features lo-fi tunes from DJ Remsta paired with bottomless small plates like sweet onion tart tatin or veal and pork polpetinni. Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York has a romantic meal to go from Reign with a three-course Love is in the F’Air’Mont menu on Feb. 12, 13 and 14 including options like Oysters Rockefeller and Molten Chocolate Cake. Montreal’s Fairmont Queen Elizabeth tempts couples with a You had me at “Hello” package including a night in a Fairmont Gold or Executive Suite, champagne, five-course gourmet meal kit served in-room, two 50 minute massages and breakfast for two to go. Prices start at $549 for double occupancy from Feb. 11 to 28.
Vancouver-area chocoholics can purchase a limited edition chocolate bar from the Chef’s Table Society to support the creation of the CTS Culinary Library. The Chez Christophe bar is a handcrafted 35 per cent Blanc Caramel that’s perfect to share with a Valentine.
