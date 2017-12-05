 Skip to main content

Travel How to breeze through airport security this holiday season

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

How to breeze through airport security this holiday season

Open this photo in gallery: Getty Images

Passengers at the Calgary International Airport terminal on July 14, 2014.

ronniechua/Getty Images

Domini Clark
Comments

1. Keep presents unwrapped

This is one of the main rules the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) wants travellers to follow this time of year. If items have to be inspected, you don't want your expert ribbon work going to waste.

2. Have electronics handy

Story continues below advertisement

Laptops must be removed from carry-on baggage, but any jumble of electronics and wires can trigger a secondary inspection, so make sure video games, chargers and the like are easily accessible. (And remember, no lithium batteries in your checked bags.)

3. Watch your liquids

Packing edible gifts? Remember that non-solid food counts toward to your liquid allowance. So jams, jellies, nut butters, syrups and spreads must be in bottles no larger than 100 millitres each, and all liquids must fit into a clear one-litre bag.

4. Be prepared

Outerwear has to come off, so CATSA suggests making sure children are sporting easy-to-remove winter jackets and hats. Don't be the person who holds up the line over a finicky zipper.

5. Learn the new rules

Blades of up to six centimetres are now permitted as carry-on luggage on domestic flights. Also, powders – such as bath salts, sand and other inorganic materials – are now allowed (up to 350 ml).

Story continues below advertisement

For more information visit catsa.gc.ca.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season