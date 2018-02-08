 Skip to main content

Witness says she heard man accused of killing Tina Fontaine mention river during argument

Raymond Cormier is seen in this photo taken of evidence provided by the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg, on Feb. 2, 2018.

Steve Lambert/THE CANADIAN PRESS

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg woman says a man accused of killing a 15-year-old Indigenous girl said something about a river while he and the teen were arguing.

Tina Fontaine's body was pulled from the Red River in August 2014.

Raymond Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

His trial heard today from a woman named Sarah Holland, who said Cormier often stayed at her home.

Holland said that on Aug 6, 2014, Cormier and Tina were arguing loudly on the street outside, and Tina said she was going to call the police.

Holland testified Cormier was not shouting as loudly, but she heard him mention something about a river.

In a videotaped police interview, Cormier told police he didn't kill Tina and, on the night of the argument, he returned to the house while she walked away.

He also told police another man who looked like Robert Plant from the 1970s rock group Led Zeppelin was walking across the street in the same direction as Tina.

Cormier told police they should try to find that man.

In 2014 when Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, her great aunt Thelma Favel struggled to accept Tina's treatment in the care of Manitoba's Child and Family Services. The murder trial of suspect Raymond Cormier begins January 29.
