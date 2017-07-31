Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this July 25, 2017, photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is seen at the White House in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
u.s. politics

Trump removes Scaramucci as communications head to 'clean slate'

The White House said on Monday that Anthony Scaramucci, named by President Donald Trump as communications director only 10 days ago, was leaving the post.

The change comes days after Scaramucci delivered a profanity-laced tirade against other top Trump aides - and hours after Trump swore in John Kelly, a new chief of staff, to bring discipline to his West Wing.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” the White House said in a statement.

More to come.

