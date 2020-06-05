New realities





New concerns





New hopes





New priorities





New consequences





New fears





About the artist

Last month, Sylvia Nickerson won the Doug Wright Award for emerging talent for her book Creation (2019, Drawn & Quarterly, $24.95). Creation is a graphic novel about gentrification, parenthood and the stratification of life in Hamilton. One of the best books of 2019 according to the CBC and Panel Patter, Wired called it “dreamy, sprawling, meditative." Her work was included in the exhibition This Is Serious: Canadian Indie Comics at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, where she is currently artist-in-residence. Her focus is storytelling in community arts and writing comics examining parenthood, gender identity, social class and religion.