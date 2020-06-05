 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Opinion

Beyond the coronavirus: Our new normal, illustrated

Sylvia Nickerson is a comics artist, writer and illustrator who lives in Hamilton. Here, she chronicles how the pandemic has changed our world, in ways that inspire both anxiety and hope

Sylvia Nickerson
Special to The Globe and Mail
New realities

Open this photo in gallery


New concerns

Open this photo in gallery


New hopes

Open this photo in gallery


New priorities

Open this photo in gallery


New consequences

Open this photo in gallery


New fears

Open this photo in gallery


About the artist

Last month, Sylvia Nickerson won the Doug Wright Award for emerging talent for her book Creation (2019, Drawn & Quarterly, $24.95). Creation is a graphic novel about gentrification, parenthood and the stratification of life in Hamilton. One of the best books of 2019 according to the CBC and Panel Patter, Wired called it “dreamy, sprawling, meditative." Her work was included in the exhibition This Is Serious: Canadian Indie Comics at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, where she is currently artist-in-residence. Her focus is storytelling in community arts and writing comics examining parenthood, gender identity, social class and religion.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
