Canucks advance to set all-Canadian matchup against Oilers in second round

Open this photo in gallery: The Vancouver Canucks celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game Six to win the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 3, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2.

Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday.

The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games.

Vancouver won all four regular-season contests between the two teams this year.

The NHL has not announced when the first game between the Oilers and Canucks will be played, but round two of the playoffs is set to begin Sunday.