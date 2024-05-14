Oilers to start Calvin Pickard in goal for Game 4 against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers will start Calvin Pickard in net tonight for Game 4 of their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 32-year-old journeyman netminder replaces Stuart Skinner, who was pulled in the third period of Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Sunday after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Pickard is making his first start in the NHL playoffs after making 20 appearances for the Oilers in the regular season.

The six-foot-one, 206-pound goalie went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says Pickard is a hard-working goalie who has earned the confidence of his teammates.

Edmonton trails Vancouver 2-1 in the best-of-seven second-round playoff series.