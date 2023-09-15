Rick Hillier is a retired Canadian Forces general who served as the chief of the defence staff from 2005 to 2008.

On August 30, Canada bid farewell to one of its finest, Private Jess Larochelle. A hero in every sense of the word, he embodied, throughout his life, the core values of bravery, selflessness, and dedication that are at the heart of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Seventeen years ago, on Oct. 14, 2006, Pte. Larochelle faced a trial that would test the mettle of even the bravest souls. Serving with the 1st Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group, he found himself in Pashmul, Afghanistan, when chaos erupted. A rocket-propelled grenade tore through his military outpost, hurling him across his observation post and leaving him unconscious, with a shattered back, two fractured neck vertebrae, a ruptured eardrum, and a detached retina. And the toll of that initial attack was heart-wrenching: two of his comrades made the ultimate sacrifice and three others were wounded.

But amidst the dust and the searing pain, Pte. Private Larochelle refused to yield. Upon regaining consciousness, he crawled back to his C6 machine gun and unleashed a torrent of fire. Ammunition dwindled, save for the 100 rounds kept for a last-ditch defence, but his spirit remained unbroken. He reached for the rocket launchers at his feet, enduring excruciating pain, yet steadfastly defending his position, firing one after another after another at Taliban attackers, all while under withering fire. After the fight was finally over, Jess’s last act of service came the next day, when he served as a pallbearer for his friend, Private Blake Williamson, helping carry him onto a Canadian aircraft for his final trip home despite his brutal injuries.

His relentless determination wasn’t just heroic; it was miraculous. As his citation for the Star of Military Valour attests: “His valiant conduct saved the lives of many members of his company.”

In Pte. Larochelle’s courage, we find the quintessence of the Canadian Armed Forces – a spirit defined by courage, indeed valour, gallantry, and an unwavering commitment to duty, even when facing the gravest perils. Many of us believe these are the characteristics necessary for the awarding of the Victoria Cross.

Yet, the stark reality remains that, in the 29 years since its inception, the Canadian Forces have never awarded the Canadian Victoria Cross – the highest tribute for conspicuous bravery, acts of valour, self-sacrifice, or devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy. Not to Pte. Larochelle, nor to any other brave soul who wore our nation’s uniform. The last time a Canadian received the Victoria Cross was 78 years ago, under the British honours system. Our last surviving recipient, Ernest “Smokey” Smith from the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, died in 2005.

In contrast, our allies from Britain, Australia, and New Zealand have all awarded the Victoria Cross since the shadow of 9/11, and they have demonstrated, with independent reviews, a commitment to reaching back in time to right wrongs. The United States, with its Medal of Honor, has recognized 28 valiant individuals for similar acts during the same period. President Joe Biden most recently presented the award just last week, to Captain Larry Taylor, 81, for his valour 55 years ago in Vietnam. Yet we in Canada have no apparent desire or method to review citations and right wrongs if it is deemed appropriate.

Recognizing acts of valour isn’t about glorifying conflict. It’s about acknowledging the unwavering bravery, selflessness, and commitment that individuals like Pte. Larochelle and the dedicated men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces demonstrate when they put their lives on the line to safeguard our nation and its principles. They literally sign a contract of unlimited liability, and sometimes they pay with their lives – as Pte. Jess Larochelle did, 17 years after his courageous fight.

This young man, proud Canadian and ferocious soldier is a beacon of courage, a symbol of sacrifice, and a reminder of the profound impact that one individual can have when guided by an unwavering sense of duty and honour. His death should be a wake-up call for Canada. We need to support those awesome men and women who we ask to shoulder our nation’s burdens as members of the CAF – and that should include recognition when it is rightly deserved. Future servicemen and women will join in part because of the way their predecessors have been treated, after all, and that treatment begins with due acknowledgment of their deeds. There is none more deserving than Jess.

As we encounter the soldiers, aviators, sailors, and special forces troopers who serve and sacrifice daily on our behalf, let us remember Private Jess Larochelle. It is high time that we bestow upon this hero the recognition he so justly deserves.

Award him the Victoria Cross, now.