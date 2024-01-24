Open this photo in gallery: Taylor Swift reacts after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown in the 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Jan. 21.Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters

Throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, you couldn’t watch an NBA basketball game involving the home team L.A. Lakers without several camera shots, spread throughout the broadcast, of a Hollywood acting legend: Jack Nicholson.

Mr. Nicholson had courtside seats and was an enthusiastic fan, often engaging in spirited chats with players during breaks in the action. When Wayne Gretzky was traded to the L.A. Kings, it incited a traffic jam of celebrities to the Forum, most of whom made regular cameo appearances during television broadcasts.

Whether it was Goldie Hawn or Will Ferrell or Tom Cruise, one could always count on several shots throughout the game of the A-listers in attendance. Just like fans of the rapper Drake can often count on him being shown on television, sitting (or standing) in his courtside seats at a Toronto Raptors game.

All of which is to say, celebrities have been a part of television sports broadcasts forever. And much of that co-existence has been controversy-free, with few fans getting worked up over some star being shown “too much” on game broadcasts.

Enter Taylor Swift.

Ms. Swift, as many now know, has become a football fan. This is because of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce. She began attending Chiefs home games in September. Needless to say, the NFL and television networks have wildly embraced the presence of the biggest entertainment star in the world at their events.

Which, of course, was eventually going to lead to a problem.

The online vitriol that Ms. Swift has faced in recent weeks from football “fans” has been grotesque. Of course, we should pay no attention to the dads, Chads and Brads sitting behind their computer screens yelling about the NFL paying too much attention to the girlfriend of a player, but it’s begun to have a spillover effect.

At the Golden Globes, host Jo Koy couldn’t resist taking a shot at the NFL and the Shake it Off singer: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Tony Dungy, a former NFL coach and prominent analyst for NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasts, said that people were becoming disenchanted with sports because of distractions occurring throughout the game.

“There’s so much on the outside coming in – the entertainment value and different things taking away from what really happens on the field,” he said, referring to the occasional shots of Ms. Swift and friends in their private spectators’ box.

Fox News host Will Cain defended Mr. Dungy, saying his remarks were “objectively true.” He added: “If people wanted to see an attractive girl at a football game, that’s what we have cheerleaders for.”

If those who believe Ms. Swift is bad for football or football viewing could only see how truly moronic that viewpoint is. There is absolutely nothing bad about Ms. Swift becoming a fan of the NFL – there is only upside.

This is the biggest star in the world. She is an icon and a much-deserved role model for women of all ages and takes strong, impassioned stands on a number of women’s issues.

Her presence at Chiefs games has incited an interest in the NFL among a whole new swath of people, including many young women. MarketWatch reported in October that Ms. Swift helped add US$122-million to the NFL’s brand value – a figure that has likely only grown since.

It’s worth noting that Ms. Swift was in attendance in Buffalo for the Chiefs victorious win over the Bills on Sunday. The off-field story involved Jason Kelce, brother of Travis and a centre for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, who was watching the game in the same suite as Ms. Swift. When his brother scored a touchdown, a shirtless Mr. Kelce swigged his beer and screamed for joy. Reaction to the constant camera shots of Jason Kelce was universally positive.

Just a “good ‘ol boy” having fun at the game.

Of course, what we are witnessing here is the kind of garbage women have been putting up with for years. It’s fragile masculinity and ugly double standards. Why should anyone be mad at Taylor Swift for attending football games to support her boyfriend? She’s not asking to have her mug shown on TV. Like she needs the exposure anyway.

Is she supposed to hide in the back of the suite so the cameras can’t pick her up?

The good news is, Ms. Swift seems unaffected by it all. I’m sure from where she stands atop the pop culture universe, she can barely make out the small-minded fools who somehow feel threatened by her.