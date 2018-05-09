Who wins and who loses from sanctions on Iran?

Open this photo in gallery A cleric and a woman walk past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran on May. 8, 2018. President Donald Trump followed through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran. Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press

Sanctions are economic warfare, but they can’t be delivered like a sniper’s bullet. In the highly interconnected global economy, the repercussions of sanctions against one country, especially a big one, can be felt everywhere. What was meant to be a targeted hit can turn into a bomb, with widespread yet unpredictable fallout.

So it is with Iran, a country theoretically big enough to squeeze into the lower ranks of the Group of Seven (Iran’s population is more than twice Canada’s). On Tuesday, Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the international nuclear pact with Iran and restored what he called “the highest level of economic sanctions” against it.

Iran will not be the only victim. At the same time, one country’s pain can be another country’s gain. Here’s a rundown of the sanctions’ economic and business winners and losers.

Loser

The aircraft makers

Open this photo in gallery Feb. 5, 2018: A Boeing worker reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, in Renton, Wash. Elaine Thompson/The Canadian Press

Due to sanctions that have been in place, and progressively tightened, since the fall of the Shah in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Iran has one of the world’s most decrepit fleets of passenger jets; crashes are horrifyingly frequent by Western standards. When the sanctions were largely lifted in 2015, the year the nuclear deal was struck, Boeing and Airbus rushed to Iran and signed orders worth almost US$40-billion (list price).

Those orders are now nothing but a sweet memory. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday revoked the licences granted to Boeing and Airbus to export planes to Iran (Airbus is European, but since it has American subsidiaries and manufacturing and deals with American banks, it has no choice but to comply with the sanctions).

Pity Bombardier, too. While it had not signed any Iranian deals for aircraft or trains, it was talking to some Iranian airlines. A recent Iranian media report said Qeshm Air, a Persian Gulf airline, was considering the purchase of 10 Bombardier aircraft.

Winner

Saudi oil

Open this photo in gallery A Saudi oil-company official watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field near Howta, Saudi Arabia. JOHN MOORE/Associated Press

The Trump-inspired sanctions make Saudi Arabia a triple winner. Saudi Arabia is thrilled the sanctions were restored because it and Iran are archenemies; both countries are trying to carve up the Middle East and, so far, Iran has come out ahead (note the gains made by the Iran-backed Hezbollah party in Sunday’s Lebanese election).

The second win comes from the sharp rise in oil prices since Mr. Trump announced the American withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal. On Wednesday, oil prices climbed 3 per cent, taking them to their highest level since 2014, on the prospect of the gutting of Iran’s oil exports, which now stand at 2.5 million barrels a days, equivalent to 3 per cent of global demand. Saudi Arabia’s economy is almost entirely dependent on oil exports and rising prices make it easier to fill its gaping budget hole.

The third win comes from the suddenly improved prospects for Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering. State-owned Aramco is the world’s biggest oil producer and the Saudis have suggested the IPO could value it at US$2-trillion – a fantasy figure, according to some analysts. With oil prices now up 57 per cent in the past year, Aramco can move closer to that valuation.

Loser

European industry

Open this photo in gallery A worker controls a tapping of a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp AG factory in Duisburg, Germany. Ina Fassbender/Reuters

The European Union’s biggest industrial companies are in a foul mood. Iran is a potential market as big as Italy or Spain, perhaps bigger. Or was until Mr. Trump cranked up the sanctions machine. The EU is not required to impose American-style sanctions on Iran, but is trapped by so-called secondary sanctions – sanctions that target international banks and companies that do business with Iran. In effect, these sanctions will force European industry to chose between doing with the United States and doing business with Iran. Guess who wins?

If there is a way for the Europeans to get around the American sanctions, it’s not immediately obvious. Many of the EU’s biggest industrial names, including German engineering giant Siemens, French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen and Italian oil pipeline company Saipem, each of which was eyeing multibillion-dollar deals in Iran, may now have to kiss Iran goodbye. To drive the message home, Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, used a tweet to say that “German companies doing business with Iran should wind down operations immediately.”

Winner

Russian oil and planes

Open this photo in gallery Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a session of the State Duma in Moscow on May 8, 2018. YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

Russia, like Saudi Arabia, is an oil economy. Russia and Saudi Arabia have joined forces to trim oil production to raise prices and the gambit has worked, making Russian President Vladimir Putin happy. He does, after all, have to finance his little war in Syria in support of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At the same time, the Iranian passenger-jet void left open by Boeing and Airbus will need to be filled. Iranian airlines have reportedly been signing deals for Russian Sukhoi SSJ-100 jets, which are a bit smaller than the new Bombardier C Series. Sukhoi has been clever. It has found ways to reduce the jets’ U.S.-made components to less than 10 per cent, all the better to get around any sanctions.

Winner (potentially)

China National Oil Corp.

Open this photo in gallery A Chinese flag flies in front of the Great Wall of China. David Gray/Reuters

Before Mr. Trump’s sanctions announcement, Total SA, the French oil biggie, was hoping to insulate itself from any sanctions by ring-fencing its Iranian project, which would see it and its partners develop an enormous Iranian offshore gas field. Dow Jones reported that Total has been working hard to minimize the American content in the project, known as South Pars, by ensuring no U.S. software or U.S. citizens are involved. If that strategy doesn’t work, Total is reportedly willing to transfer its 50.1-per-cent stake in the project to China National Oil Corp., currently a minority partner in South Pars. Were that to happen, China would be a big player in the world’s biggest gas field, whose ownership is shared by Iran and Qatar.