Why don’t humans hibernate those long winter nights dark when I leave dark when I get home you don’t get that Vitamin D it really takes a toll on me I just hate being depressed do you guys leave the lights on for your dog?

I don’t mind the cold so much unless the stupid wind is blowing the air hurts my face it’s wet it’s freezing I lost my gloves the half-melted slush god damn it sucks so much

About to go shovel some more snow! find that oomph to scoop up and throw there’s like some polar vortex thing my preference is a constant angled attack knees bent back straight ... or move to Vegas when is the sun coming back

I absolutely hate the coats and boots and hats and gloves sweaters are itchy and heavy my saving grace is underground parking find a good pair of long johns I take all the blankets I always wear socks for this reason I miss cold feet pressed against me when I sleep

I will try to adjust my attitude and when the first snow hit I giggled like a small kid I like it when I breathe out in cold air and look like a dragon hugging other people because it’s cold all the cozy clothes and the dark evenings plus, it’s hockey season

Seeing the stars really makes everything better light little fake candles all over the house it looks like a Christmas card to me holiday cheer and skiing, and fire pits be the light in the darkness be the warmth in the cold so happy seeing the snow fresh air and silence

The winter solstice longest night of the year bundle up tight, grab something warm to drink winter in the city has its own magic every day is longer the nights get shorter a little brighter the light is coming back!!!