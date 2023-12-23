Skip to main content
opinion

Through found phrases, Claire Cameron assembles a poetic picture of seasonal malaise

Claire Cameron
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Blizzard in Edmonton, Dec. 18, 1990. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Claire Cameron is a novelist and essayist whose books include The Bear and The Last Neanderthal. This piece was assembled using phrases from discussions on Reddit, an online community, about winter.

Winter of our discontent

Why don’t humans hibernate those long winter nights dark when I leave dark when I get home you don’t get that Vitamin D it really takes a toll on me I just hate being depressed do you guys leave the lights on for your dog?

I don’t mind the cold so much unless the stupid wind is blowing the air hurts my face it’s wet it’s freezing I lost my gloves the half-melted slush god damn it sucks so much

About to go shovel some more snow! find that oomph to scoop up and throw there’s like some polar vortex thing my preference is a constant angled attack knees bent back straight ... or move to Vegas when is the sun coming back

I absolutely hate the coats and boots and hats and gloves sweaters are itchy and heavy my saving grace is underground parking find a good pair of long johns I take all the blankets I always wear socks for this reason I miss cold feet pressed against me when I sleep

I will try to adjust my attitude and when the first snow hit I giggled like a small kid I like it when I breathe out in cold air and look like a dragon hugging other people because it’s cold all the cozy clothes and the dark evenings plus, it’s hockey season

Seeing the stars really makes everything better light little fake candles all over the house it looks like a Christmas card to me holiday cheer and skiing, and fire pits be the light in the darkness be the warmth in the cold so happy seeing the snow fresh air and silence

The winter solstice longest night of the year bundle up tight, grab something warm to drink winter in the city has its own magic every day is longer the nights get shorter a little brighter the light is coming back!!!

More found poetry from Claire Cameron

I will never forget

The floods of September


Interact with The Globe

Trending

The latest on flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses for the week of Dec. 22

This week’s lowest fixed and variable mortgage rates in Canada

Opinion

Toys will be toys: In defence of the tiny bits of plastic

Phoebe Maltz Bovy

Expecting ‘healthy returns’ for Canadian and U.S. REITs in 2024, RBC reveals its top picks

Commissioner rejects Conservatives’ appeal for full standing at foreign interference inquiry

Satisfying your sweet tooth in Mexico City

Elvis Stojko traces his love of movement to the Vikings

A Punjabi-English rendition of O Canada stirred intense emotions at a Winnipeg hockey game