Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waits for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to begin at the NATO Summit, on July 12.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In case anyone wasn’t clear on how the Liberal government views the stakes in its battle against Google and Facebook, here is the way Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described them at a press conference last week, after Facebook started blocking Canadian news media on its platforms, and Google threatened to do the same:

“Journalists should be paid for their work they do serving our democracy. … Canadians have a long history of standing up to bullies, and Facebook made the wrong choice in attacking Canada. We defend democracy around the world. It’s what we’re doing by supporting Ukraine. It’s what we did in the Second World War. It’s what we do at the United Nations every day. We are there to defend the principles and values of democracy.”

Our response is twofold. One, wow. Mr. Trudeau’s rousing defence of our way of life may be lacking a bit of perspective. And two, could we get a little more of that enthusiasm for democracy right here at home?

Here are nine things Mr. Trudeau can do to defend the principles and values of democracy without leaving Ottawa, spending much money or storming the private beaches of billionaire tech CEOs: