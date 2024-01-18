Open this photo in gallery: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley announces she is stepping down from her position, in Edmonton, on Jan. 16.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Those opposed

Re “From the federal to provincial levels, negativity is the prevailing political trend” (Jan. 17): Reflecting on our federal political theatre over the past year, I cannot help but notice that Pierre Poilievre has become rather accomplished at holding some sluggish feet to the fire, resulting in energizing a tired-looking Liberal Party.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent to me that Mr. Poilievre is well placed as an effective and strong Opposition Leader, one with a knack for homing in on those pesky issues that preoccupy the waking hours of so many Canadians, things such as finding affordable housing and feeding one’s family. Just think of all the other important issues where Mr. Poilievre could spur the Liberals into action.

I don’t know if there’s a specific word for being highly successful in accomplishing an opposite result than the one a politician is working so hard to achieve, but I find the irony delicious.

Gayle Dyment Hamilton

Notley’s legacy?

Re “Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley to step down, continue to serve as MLA” (Jan. 17): Long after Rachel Notley is gone from the leadership of the Alberta NDP, we will likely still be left with a punishing legacy of debt for all Albertans.

As premier, she took provincial debt from $11.9-billion to $85.9-billion. Our Albertan grandchildren may be paying off this debt for the rest of their lives.

I believe Alberta will be like Ontario: voting the NDP into power once and then never again. Goodbye to Ms. Notley.

Chris Robertson Stony Plain, Alta.

During the 45 years I have lived in Alberta, two premiers have impressed me with their integrity, vision and political skills.

It is too late for Peter Lougheed to reshape the federal Conservatives, but perhaps Rachel Notley will give thought to seeking the leadership of the federal NDP.

Harvey Krahn Edmonton

To the rescue

Re “As cold snap strains Alberta grid, province’s energy debate with Ottawa back in focus” (Jan. 16): We’d never know it to hear Danielle Smith tell the tale, but four of Alberta’s natural-gas-fired power plants failed due to the extreme cold or maintenance issues.

It was solar and wind renewable energy and imports from neighbouring provinces, as well as good old-fashioned conservation measures, that saved the day.

Chalk one up for renewables and energy conservation.

Luke Mastin Toronto

Jury duty

Re “There’s no excuse for not paying jurors properly” (Editorial, Jan. 16): Twice I have found myself in jury pools, sequestered in courthouses for a week or so.

When I was 30, I was selected for a five-day criminal trial. I can’t say I enjoyed the experience, but it made me feel I had fulfilled my civic duty.

Years later, when I received my second summons, I thought: not again. The jury pool of 30 citizens was marched into a courtroom for a civil trial: Two people riding a golf cart at a private club had been injured. They were suing the club’s insurance company.

I realized everyone in the courtroom was well paid, from the judge to the court reporter, the lawyers and potentially the plaintiffs – except members of the jury pool there on their own dime.

Only if they were selected to sit for the trial would they be given pittance by the state for their service. Where’s the fairness in that?

Anthony Pepper Toronto

Having once been subject to the jury selection process, I saw that the pay involved was nugatory, if not laughable. At the time I was a public servant with access to jury leave, but many of my friends are on paths of life where they do not have this.

I first wrote to Ontario’s Attorney-General in 2020. I made a practical proposal to address the deficiencies in this essential part of our judicial system. I suggested a careful study to revise the system and, in the meanwhile, provide transport and parking costs, lunch per diems and expensible child care.

Every afternoon, I sit at my window to see what the letter-carrier might bring from Queen’s Park. I’m still sitting.

Austin Cooke Ottawa

Sound off

Re “Rogers Communications receives more complaints than other Canadian telecoms for first time in 15 years” (Report on Business, Jan. 16): Considering the millions of phones in the hands of Canadians, it surprises me that there were only 14,617 complaints received by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services over 12 months.

Given the large percentage of entitled, angry citizens we seem to have in this country, coupled with devices for instantly firing off diatribes against whatever offence they perceive to have suffered, I expected the number of complaints to be greater.

Not mentioned is the complaint-resolution success rate, which I imagine is quite low. I’m guessing most are just rants about phone services being too expensive.

David Gelder Mississauga

Stronger together

Re “How The Globe covered two pandemics, a century apart” (A Nation’s Paper, Jan. 15): In 1918, a “tepid” Globe editorial advised that “effective methods of combatting the Spanish influenza must be mainly personal.” There was no other choice in thinly populated rural Alberta.

Seven members of my mother’s farm family were seriously ill and bedridden for two weeks. Only her 14-year-old brother Peter was unscathed, and worked valiantly to keep them alive. He chopped wood, kept the fire going, pumped water, took out slops, filled oil lanterns, attended to the family’s hygienic needs, washed clothing and bedding and fed the livestock.

A constant diet of cracker crumbs in hot, fresh milk sustained them as they regained health. Once well and on his feet, my grandfather, who was also a cabinetmaker, converted the living room into a coffin workshop to look after the final needs of grieving neighbours, who did not have the good fortune of having a family member immune to the scourge.

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Good bet

Re “Three gambling rivals fight for the casino that saved Windsor” (Report on Business, Jan. 15): It would not be accurate to say that Windsor’s casino patrons don’t venture into the city’s commercial district.

In the summer of 1994, I visited a friend in Windsor and took a flutter. I was a lifelong foe of gambling, but had to see what all the fuss was about. I won $33.

And that was the price of a dress from a downtown clothing store. I wore that dress for more than 20 years.

A good investment, I’d say.

Anne Moon Victoria

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com