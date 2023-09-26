Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in Second World War before later immigrating to Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 22.Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press

Not enough

Re “House Speaker apologizes after MPs honour man who fought with Nazi unit” (Sept. 25): This latest gaffe shows me that this government continues to have no idea about due diligence, before it steps into mounds of horse manure.

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

That the Speaker of the House of Commons had “no idea” of the war record of a veteran who battled against communism during the Second World War reveals an unfortunate ignorance of history.

With whom did the Speaker think the veteran was fighting alongside on the Eastern Front? Several states in Central and Eastern Europe joined the Nazi campaign against the Soviet Union, and many Europeans served in the SS.

Despite their anti-communist polices during the 1930s, the Western Allies welcomed the Soviet Union as an ally in June, 1941. By October, 1943, warships of the Royal Canadian Navy joined the dangerous Murmansk Run that delivered supplies and weaponry to the Soviet Union. Fortunately, no Canadian ships were lost.

Specialist knowledge? Hardly. The details described here were the result of a two-minute online search.

Tanya Grodzinski PhD, Kingston

I am a second-generation Holocaust survivor, born in Toronto after my parents moved to Canada after the war, full of hope. All of my grandparents and most of my aunts, uncles and cousins were murdered in the Holocaust.

A standing ovation for “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero”– a member of the SS during the war. Shame, shame, shame.

Marilyn Kogon Kingston

I am writing this the evening before the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. I’m not supposed to be writing a letter to the editor, let alone seething with rage. I should be contemplating the year gone by, seeking and offering forgiveness and basking in the beautiful traditions of my people.

Speaker Anthony Rota’s “apology” enrages me. He directs it to the Jewish community. But what about the Canadian soldiers who fought and died in the struggle against Nazi Germany? What about the modern Ukrainian nation now fighting an authoritarian invasion, trying to shake off Vladimir Putin’s libellous allegations that they are Nazis? What about good people all over the world who are offended by the murder of innocent men, women and children?

Not only Jews, but all humans of decency should be outraged by our government’s heinous blunder.

Jonathan Schrieder Toronto

As an honourable Member of Parliament, Anthony Rota should do the honourable thing and resign as speaker. A simple apology just won’t do.

Stephen Crocker Edmonton

Way out

Re “Why Canada and the rest of the world must back Ukraine to victory” (Editorial, Sept. 22): I believe the war will never be won by force of arms.

The only way I see to bring peace to Ukraine is to starve Russia. That means levying – by NATO members and their allies – the most onerous secondary sanctions on countries that trade with Russia.

That includes not only those countries that purchase its steel and aluminum and its gold and oil, but those who provide services, such as airlines (Duabi-based Emirates, for example) that ferry freight and passengers. If Western Europe, the United States and Canada deny landing rights and overflight permission to Moscow-serving airlines, Russia would face true isolation.

Vladimir Putin would finally begin to run out of cash to pay soldiers and buy Iranian drones and North Korean arms.

George Stevens Vancouver

With friends like these

Re “PM tempers criticism as allies decline to condemn India over slain Sikh leader” (Sept. 20): When U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was slain by Saudi agents in 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to respond. He said: “We have real concern about the reports coming out on the situation of this journalist. We’re very much working with our allies in the international community to try and bring forward a concerted, or at least an aligned, response as we learn more about this situation.”

Compare this with the muted response of the United States and other allies to the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada, and the allegations against agents of the Indian government. Always good to know who our friends are.

Peter James Vancouver

Smoke screens

Re “Oil sands consortium in talks with Indigenous communities for equity stakes in carbon capture project” (Sept. 19): Carbon capture and storage is one pathway that First Nations should avoid.

Even if the Pathways Alliance achieves its dream of “net zero” carbon capture and storage, Indigenous nations and their ancestral lands (and the rest of us) would still be subject to climate change-induced extreme weather events such as heat waves, drought, wildfires and floods, because the majority of oil’s life-cycle carbon emissions would still occur.

Pathways Alliance’s definition of “net zero” only includes production emissions (12 to 15 per cent) and not the combustion emissions when burned by consumers. They would be wise to choose another pathway.

Don Scott Victoria

Re “Cheap talk is why we need an emissions cap” (Opinion, Sept. 20): Contributor Catherine McKenna says oil companies “chose to spend the vast majority of their record profits on shareholder dividends and executive compensation while investing a small fraction in the clean energy transition.” Kudos to her for revealing that Suncor, Cenovus and Canadian Natural Resources have no plans to stop approving new tar sands extraction projects or exploration.

Cheap talk, indeed.

Steven Kraemer Toronto

Doesn’t add up

Re “In splitting from CPA Canada, provincial bodies treat members like children” (Report on Business, Sept. 19): The chartered professional accountants designation is a highly regarded status in business around the world. The Ontario and Quebec chapters of the profession jeopardize this reputation by grandstanding what I see as their petty politics.

As a member of more than 40 years, I, too, have tried to get an explanation, to no avail. It’s time for the self-proclaimed leaders of industry to show some leadership in their own industry.

Gordon Moore CPA; Toronto

I find it comforting that even someone who is much more knowledgeable about the inner professional workings of chartered professional accountants can’t figure out what this CPA Ontario and CPA Quebec nonsense is about.

I think a more apt description of these two CPA bodies would be that they are two petulant hotheads who want a larger share of the sandbox; what an absolutely international embarrassment.

Patrick Stewart CPA; Toronto

