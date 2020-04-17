Open this photo in gallery One reader says that the remarks made by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, seen here on Feb. 24, 2020, about 'Theresa Tam seem to serve no purpose.' JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Give and take

Re Canadians Should Remember Alberta’s Generosity As It Weathers Tough Times Ahead (April 14) and Health Officials Need Public Trust – Not Pot Shots – During A Pandemic (April 16): Under Jason Kenney’s directive, the donation of a tremendous amount of medical equipment to Ontario and Quebec is most welcome. But it feels like Mr. Kenney undoes the generosity extended with one hand by handing out vitriol with the other.

His disparaging remarks about [Chief Public Health Officer of Canada] Theresa Tam seem to serve no purpose. In fact, the undermining of Dr. Tam and those working so hard to keep us safe could lead to the disregard of rules put in place to contain COVID-19.

I am sure that was not Mr. Kenney’s intention. I do think better self-governance over his outbursts is in order.

Elise Weagant Brockville, Ont.

Economically speaking

Re Let’s Think Big About What a Postpandemic Canada Looks Like – And Let’s Do It Now (Opinion, April 11) and Governments Need To Start Thinking About The Postpandemic Economy (Report on Business, April 11): On April 2, I wrote to the Prime Minister and proposed a Canadian Economic Recovery Council to develop forward-looking insights and proposals. Such a body would help alleviate pressure on government and add to a smooth economic recovery.

Perhaps, as contributor Andrew Cohen has suggested, Mark Carney could lead the group (be it council, commission or similar body). Across Canada, there is certainly no shortage of “leading lights from business, academia and elsewhere” – to borrow columnist Adam Radwanski’s phrase – that could be called on to kick-start planning for the next economic chapter. Discussion of this idea should continue, and I hope the Prime Minister will listen.

Doug Black Senator, Ottawa

The need to fund a national postpandemic strategy might also be mirrored by a more individual one. The pandemic has underscored what many of us in the comfortable middle class know, but are reluctant to acknowledge: We can get by on less.

While a potential 25-per-cent loss of retirement income is frightening for many, it would not substantially alter our long-term prospects. I have had more than one conversation with friends who say they will be hard pressed to spend their accumulated capital. We have benefited from hard work and more than a little lucky timing to achieve financial security.

If we do put in place national projects and guarantees for income support and housing, I for one would happily give up 25 per cent of my middle-class capital.

Dennis Walker Burlington, Ont.

Worst crisis ever?

Re This Changes Everything, Unless It Doesn’t (Opinion, April 11): Columnist Andrew Coyne provides a welcome and cooling perspective, reminding us that previous emergencies did not, after all, change everything. However, I find that COVID-19 is distinct from Sept. 11, 2001, and the 2008 economic crash in two key respects.

First, while the pandemic involves huge losses of life, control of the contagion is within the power of our populaces and leaders. Second, the pandemic has had an impact on every aspect of life: family, health care, education, jobs, commerce, wealth, travel. COVID-19 feels more pervasive throughout the globe than any recent catastrophe since the Second World War – which did change everything.

David Beattie Chelsea, Que.

Age appropriate

Re ‘Human Rights Don’t Have A Best-before Date’: COVID-19 Lays Bare Rampant Ageism (April 14): In our life B.C. – before COVID-19 – my husband, who is 95, and I went swimming at 7:30, three mornings a week. We swam lengths with people who were mostly over 70. The camaraderie this group has is heartwarming.

Some of us go to Soulpepper Theatre together, do yoga and breakfast regularly; two great men take turns accompanying my husband out for breakfast once a week. Individually, we look after spouses, take courses, learn new languages, belong to book clubs, travel. All of this makes for noisy discussions.

To the outside world, we would be referred to as “elderly,” but let me tell people in no uncertain terms that we do not consider ourselves “unimportant,” “disposable” nor “ready to die.” Instead we say, “How dare people categorize us with ageist discrimination, slotting us into public policy made by people not in our revered age bracket. The policy we would make includes paying a decent wage to those who look after us, carefully and humanely."

And regarding the old adage, “If you don’t count it, it doesn’t count.” What the blazes? We do count.

Maura Leahy Toronto

I am 70, and it is my impression that the homes and long-term care facilities suffering the most deaths are meant for low-income seniors. It would seem that poverty is where this virus finds its most fertile breeding ground, and comes with a high probability of dying.

The government should develop solutions that improve senior incomes so that they can afford to stay at home or care facilities with high health standards. These places should also be subsidized and upgraded sufficiently so that this tragic fiasco never occurs again.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

One of the glaring systemic problems highlighted by the pandemic is that though long-term care is regulated, it is a for-profit industry.

In the past, I owned shares of one of these companies, which paid high dividends with a virtually guaranteed revenue stream and a very low vacancy rate. I no longer own this investment. Without the obligation to pay dividends to shareholders, there would be much more money to pay personal support workers and other staff a decent full-time wage with benefits. The entire LTC sector should be not-for-profit.

Just because the current structure is legal does not make it right.

Tom Cullen Toronto

They were “low-hanging fruit" for Ontario’s previous Harris government – the service workers in health care, both public and private, made up almost entirely of women - women of colour and recent immigrants. They are deemed “essential” under most provincial labour legislation and therefore denied the right to strike.

Unions had to fight tooth and nail to organize and negotiate decent wages, benefits and working conditions for the cleaners, cooks, nurse’s aides and registered staff. They fought for full-time jobs, but it was much cheaper to hire part-time workers who weren’t entitled to benefits and pensions. They fought for improved staffing ratios, but were told the issue wasn’t within their purview.

Now these workers are being applauded in the streets, lauded in newspaper ads by these same employers, commended by these same governments. Shame on them.

Judi Christou Retired staff member, Service Employees International Union; Toronto

Reality check

Re This Montreal Author Imagined The Coronavirus Years Ago (Arts & Pursuits, April 11): Fiction often becomes reality. It just takes time for reality to catch up with, and mirror, fiction.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

