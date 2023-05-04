Perils of AI

Re “AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google as he warns of technology’s dangers” (May 2): Geoff Hinton is one of the most progressive and ethical scientists I know, and I applaud him for his decision to resign from Google. Geoff is in fact a founder of the deep AI field.

One of the obvious concerns with AI is the replacement of many routine white-collar jobs. But the much deeper concern results from the fact that AI can analyze masses of human data, both writing and images, and detect very subtle correlations that transcend human analytic ability. This is beneficial if these correlations are used to predict new medical treatments, etc. However, AI also finds correlations that can be used to cheat or deceive other humans. AI is simply an extraordinarily sophisticated prediction tool that can be used for good or for evil. Potential human use of AI as a tool for manipulating other humans is far too dangerous to be ignored. Measures to protect us from these dark uses of AI, which are now easy for anyone to implement, must be an immediate priority for government regulations.

Hugh R. Wilson, Professor Emeritus of Neuroscience, York University, former fellow, Canadian Institute for Advanced Research

Re “Our best brains” (Letters, May 3): A writer says, “Our STEM PhDs are today’s economic rocket fuel.” We already prioritize the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) strongly over other areas including philosophy, psychology and political science.

That goes a long way to explaining why we can create ChatGPT but have no idea what it means, where it will lead to, and how to manage it.

Marc Grushcow, retired engineer and software developer; Toronto

Future of cars

Re “Does a country have ‘no choice’ but to subsidize its auto industry? Ask Australia” (April 28): Andrew Coyne is right: We are being played. It would be a better use of taxpayers’ money to build e-charging stations and infrastructure, support public transportation, buy fleets of electric vehicles for government services and increase grid capacity. Volkswagen doesn’t need our money. This battery factory swindle is overcharging.

Nigel Smith Toronto

While I am generally not in favour of subsidies, I think that there is a major difference between Australia’s decision in the 1980s and Canada’s today.

The automotive industry requires very large investments which can only be justified if there is a substantial market available for the products. Given our successful negotiations with the Americans, the Canadian auto industry, with that of Mexico, is integrated into a large North American market. We should not want to lose our part of the action, even if it means having to match American subsidies. The Australian market for automobiles is relatively small and likely would not support such a domestic industry without massive government support via subsidies or tariffs, thus justifying their decision to opt out.

Jon Baird Uxbridge, Ont.

Police academy

Re “Vancouver police committed to improving crisis response after inquest into Myles Gray homicide, chief says” (May 3): While the inquest jury recommendation to add more in-person training on de-escalation makes sense, a key issue is whether and how the training is applied in crisis situations. At the 2017 inquest into the homicide death of Andrew Loku, the subject officer was unable to recall learning about the Ladder of Inference, a key concept in police de-escalation training. The jury recommended annual exams for Toronto police officers to demonstrate their competence in de-escalation. The recommendation has not been implemented, although there are annual exams to demonstrate firearm proficiency. This needs to change.

Steve Lurie, former co-chair Toronto Police Services Board Mental Health and Addictions Advisory Panel; Toronto

Force of reason

Re “Ontario scraps plan to mandate postsecondary requirement for police recruits” (April 26): It strikes me that given how often police face situations involving mental-health challenges, postsecondary education in social work or social services should be required for all police recruits.

I also agree with the concern raised by the University of Toronto’s Akwasi Owusu-Bempah: Recruits as young as 18 won’t have enough life experience to be police officers. Brain development research has shown that judgment develops into the 20s. An extra two years or more of schooling would provide time to develop better judgment.

Hélène MacLean Ottawa

The harm conundrum

Re “On treatment” (Letters, April 28): The opinion expressed by Angie Hamilton from FAR Canada is not representative of all families affected by the toxic drug crisis. The organization I co-founded, Moms Stop the Harm, strongly opposes involuntary care, as it violates individual rights, is not evidence-based and is known to cause harm, including deaths.

The greatest risk is after the person is released, when they have lost tolerance for the substances they had used, but are at a high risk of using again. Many families have lost loved ones in and right after the involuntary care available through the mental health act and the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs (PChAD) Act in Alberta.

We understand that families grasp every possible option, but the risks of harm are too great and outcomes are questionable at best. We also wonder why anyone would consider involuntary care when people who want to go into treatment face long wait times and services post-treatment, including supportive housing and mental-health supports, are scarce. Treatment must be voluntary and evidence-based.

Petra Schulz, chair and co-founder, Moms Stop The Harm; Edmonton

Action, please

Re “The alarm on China’s interference is ringing louder” (Editorial, May 2): In his appearance at the Ethics Committee on Tuesday, Morris Rosenberg, Canada’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, commented that the federal panels and processes that are intended to protect our elections from foreign interference performed as designed. He added that it would have taken something like the events in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to trigger any real action from these panels.

Surely the threshold for action against foreign election interference needs to be significantly lowered, especially when our Prime Minister seems to defer any decision to act to those panels.

Paul Watson Kanata, Ont.

Tribute to an icon

Re “Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian bard, wrote the tune for a nation’s identity” (May 2): Can there be a better candidate than Gordon Lightfoot to be on the back of one of the bills of Canadian currency? A true gentleman, he loved his country and expressed that love through his music, which the world admired. To grace our currency, let’s not only have politicians and activists but also a person of the people for the people.

Andrew Suboch Toronto

