Persona non grata

Re “Canada declares Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei ‘persona non grata’ over foreign interference” (May 9): With the tardy expulsion of a Chinese diplomat, the Prime Minister essentially had to be dragged into acknowledging that something untoward was up behind all the Globe and Mail articles, committee questioning and his own lukewarm appointment of a special rapporteur into the question of Chinese political interference. No such “careful consideration of all factors” went into the PM’s initial lashing out at political opponents’ questions as being racist.

No attempt at “careful consideration” went into the tawdry stone-walling and use of procedural games by his party in obstructing the work of parliamentary committees looking into the issue. In fact, when not challenging, obstructing or otherwise resisting any challenge to his blithe assurances that there was no fire in spite of the smoke, the PM displayed a very curious incuriousness altogether. Even with this expulsion there is this unprecedented publicized footnote of “careful consideration” to the announcement that seems to suggest that “if this all goes sideways, don’t blame us.” Shame.

Dave McClurg Calgary

So, we are to believe that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service report, once in the hands of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, resulted pretty much in the immediate expulsion of a Chinese diplomat, but that three “senior” government officials each independently failed to understand the significance of this report two years ago and concluded that it should not be passed up the chain of command? How can this be?

I think someone is being very selective with the truth here.

Viv Bright Toronto

Re “Canada braces for trade retaliation from China” and “Why did Canada take so long to expel China’s diplomat? It’s our trade relationship” (May 9): Several Globe and Mail articles have described Canadian leaders’ fears that China might retaliate against Canada by restricting imports of our commodities, such as canola. After all, China has done this before.

Canada has been steadily plodding toward the gaping jaws of the Chinese dragon (as Globe cartoons have depicted). It’s long past time to back away, thoughtfully and strategically.

Tony Hooper Toronto

Fish grill

Re “Canada could be a leader in sustainable seafood production if Ottawa would champion it” (April 19): Fisheries researcher Emily De Sousa states that Fisheries and Oceans Canada science “proves” that “the farms are operating in a sustainable way that poses a minimal risk to wild salmon.”

I am not aware of any such proof. It is likely that many if not all of us would change our minds about the problems with net pen aquaculture if Ms. De Sousa would produce it. On the other hand there is substantial information to support the claim that net pen salmon farms harm wild salmon through pathogen transfer.

If you can’t show us proof that there is no risk, please don’t waste our time.

Dr. John C. Madden Vancouver

Currency event

Re “Canada announces plans to place King Charles on $20 bill, coins” (May 6): I think the government is moving ahead far too rapidly with the redesign of our currency. We are missing an opportunity to put a Canadian on our $20 bills. My personal suggestion would be Chief Crowfoot of the Siksika First Nation in Alberta. He was both a warrior and a peacemaker and in that sense resembles Nelson Mandela. He would also be a representative of Western Canada. I think the vast majority of Canadians would prefer him on our banknotes.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

Canada needs to take a breath before adding King Charles’s image to our coins and $20 bank notes. The faces and symbols on money say a lot about this country. They are powerful and indelible. They must be chosen wisely. We need images that inspire and unite people, not more monarchy and colonialism.

Why isn’t Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking Canadians if we want the new monarch’s face on our money?

Norman Larsen Calgary

Ire and fire

Re “Danielle Smith’s 2021 comments comparing vaccine mandates to support for Hitler draw ire” (May 9): Danielle Smith just doesn’t get it. Most people, and certainly not only Jews, are offended by casual, off-the-cuff references to Hitler. When Ms. Smith says that she “remain[s] a friend to the Jewish community,” she’s repeating that most classic of antisemitic remarks: “Some of my best friends are Jews.”

Harold Kalman Victoria

Re “Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to ask Ottawa for help with wildfires” (May 8): Reading that the Premier of Alberta is asking Ottawa to help out in the wildfire situation reminds me of a story of what defines the Yiddish word chutzpah: a man being sentenced in court for the murder of his parents asking the judge for clemency on the basis that he is a orphan.

Dr. David Hughes Glass Saugeen Township, Ont.

Re “Helping Alberta” (Letters, May 9): Alberta, like Quebec, seeks independence out of one side of its mouth, and federal aid out of the other.

Dave Norris Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Dogged opposition

Re “Ontario set to expand areas where dogs can learn to hunt live coyotes in penned areas” (May 8). I was horrified to read of the province’s plan to push through this extension of animal abuse under the radar in the omnibus Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, and thankful to have a light shone on it by this article. The threat of illegal hunting by bad actors taking the practice “underground” in our public, and possibly protected, spaces is not a compelling reason to alter the original decision to phase out this barbaric practice through attrition. Since that decision was taken we have, as a society, progressed in our understanding and awareness of animal rights and the risks of the spread of zoonotic diseases through close, bodily contact with wildlife. If any change should be made to the regulation now, it should be to ban the practice entirely. And those bad actors, well we have places where they can be penned in.

Cheryl Lewis Toronto

What a sick society we’ve become: pandering to members of a perverse special interest group who get their kicks teaching dogs to chase and kill captive foxes, rabbits and coyotes. One of the defenders of this barbaric pastime pointed with some sort of strange pride to the fact that this type of “competition” had been going on since 1887. There were a lot of things going on back then that we no longer consider acceptable. Surely this should be one of them.

Peter Kennedy Toronto

From Gandhi: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Joanne O’Hara Oakville, Ont.

