Open this photo in gallery: UCP Leader Danielle Smith makes her victory speech in Calgary on May 29.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Majority rules

Re “Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party wins majority government in Alberta” (Online, May 30): It looks like Alberta’s election result has dealt a severe blow to Canadian culture and our God-given right to be smug when comparing our nation to the United States.

We’ve been trumped.

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

With electoral victory in hand, Danielle Smith and her party will likely continue to forge Alberta into the 19th century with science denial and ignorance of public health measures, and the promotion of a fossil fuel sector destined to become a sunset industry. Failure to recognize this is akin to protecting horse and buggies just as automobiles were introduced.

I fear for Alberta.

Steven Diener Toronto

Good in everyone

Re “Ask yourself when voting: How do I elect a good politician?” (May 29): Columnist Marsha Lederman’s extensive checklist of qualities she expects in a political candidate is sensible and, dare I say it, obvious.

Too bad that much of the electorate is not motivated to look for these same qualities when choosing their preferred candidates. Instead, they too often vote from positions of ignorance, not having bothered to take time to learn about the issues, the stances of the candidates, the possible results of their choices. Perhaps most importantly, they fail to examine the moral and intellectual qualities, knowledge and communication abilities – or lack thereof – of each name on a ballot.

Voting wisely is a duty that requires the same qualities in the voter as the candidates.

Wendy LeBlanc Prince Edward County, Ont.

In defence

Re “The reviews are in” (Letters, May 30): I think all Canadians can agree that it is never okay for an individual or party to be politically disadvantaged in a well-functioning democracy.

Foreign interference has occurred for at least the last couple years. The Liberals, as the governing party and the only party seeming advantaged by it, are also the only ones privy to intelligence on this issue.

It should be common sense, fair and necessary, that all Canadians be in the loop on a partisan issue such as foreign interference. The consequences are such that, even if our methods and sources of safeguarding our democracy come to light, it pales in significance to the damage that may be suffered by not getting to the bottom of this.

One can only imagine the precedent this sets for future politicians, if an issue of such grave importance can be swept under the rug with Canadians still in the dark.

Ross Hollingshead Toronto

Mo’ problems

Re “Canada on track for 100 million population but public support can’t be taken for granted: Century Initiative CEO” (May 29): When we’ve fixed the housing crisis and heath care and got our sky-high carbon footprint under control, come back then and talk about supercharging immigration rates. Meanwhile, stick with 2 per cent each year, which already seems like a stretch.

The desire for greater respect and influence in world affairs likely won’t come to Canada with this 100 million fantasy. We will more likely look foolish.

Douglas Bruce Vancouver

According to the Century Initiative, more populous countries are more prosperous.

But in 2021, the correlation between per capita income and population for countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development was -0.13 – essentially zero. Correlation isn’t causation, of course, but study after study shows that the causal effect of immigration on per capita income is essentially zero.

Why would we think size matters? It is claimed that larger economies have economies of scale and greater investor enthusiasm that lead to better outcomes. But if that were true, then we would see it in the data.

The business community seems to want more population either to keep wages down or for good old-fashioned boosterism. Wouldn’t it be great if Canada was a bigger player on the world stage?

Neither seem like worthwhile goals, especially when inflated immigration is wreaking havoc in our housing and health sectors.

David Green, Professor, Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia

Climate commitments

Re “Senator on a mission to make finance industry prioritize climate objectives” (Report on Business, May 25): It was motivating to read about Senator Rosa Galvez advocating to align the finance sector with our national climate targets.

Finance is one of the most important tools in the fight against climate change, but Canada’s big banks are among the top fossil fuel funders in the world. Royal Bank of Canada took the No. 1 spot last year.

As the mother of a 12-year-old, I’m hugely worried about the future my son will inherit. Already this spring, we’re seeing wildfires rage and record-breaking temperatures across the country.

Strong financial policy is critical to bring banks and their investments in line with climate science. We should have more senators like Ms. Galvez to bring Bill S-243 forward now.

There’s no time to waste.

Vanessa Brown Toronto

Re “Material statement” (Letters, May 24): A letter-writer dismisses the government’s net zero efforts because “the entire project would have zero effect on global climate change.”

By that same logic, Canada should never do anything unless there’s absolute certainty we can be 100-per-cent successful. If ever there was a recipe for non-action and mediocrity, this would be it.

The reality is that Canada isn’t among the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter. But on a per capita basis, Canadians are among the worst offenders.

Rather than digging in our heels and resisting change that’s coming – and inevitable – Canada should forge ahead and set an example for the world to follow. We have the smarts. We have the technological resources. We certainly have a growing need.

It seems what some of us lack is the can-do spirit and courage to get on with it. Both are what made Canada the great country it is today.

Ken Cuthbertson Kingston

Name game

Re “Hockey’s reckoning with gambling is coming, but until then everyone is too busy cashing in” (Sports, May 29): The ultimate disgrace is that the federal legislation that permits the advertising of sports gambling is entitled the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

Every parliamentarian who voted for its passage, and every provincial official complicit in its implementation, should be ashamed of themselves.

Tom Kane Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com