Giving thanks

Re Ontario Under Fire For Delaying Provincewide Lockdown (Dec. 22): There was absolutely no winning for Doug Ford. However, our family is grateful for the opportunity to attend Christmas Mass and share a small family Christmas dinner. In keeping with the theme of this Christmas season, let us all keep peace and love in our hearts, and be thankful for our blessings.

I say thanks to Mr. Ford and his cabinet. It was a difficult decision, but I believe it was the right one!

Catharina Summers Kingston

Lockdown Dec. 26? Rationale: business case.

Lockdown Dec. 24? Rationale: lives saved, beds preserved, transmission stopped.

Tough decision? I think not.

Pat Grant Peterborough, Ont.

Santa Claus, Inc.

Re Santa Claus Is Going To Court: The Case Against Father Christmas (Dec. 23): Wow: Columnist Andrew Coyne can be funny! Best Christmas present this year!

Barry Auger Vancouver

Haven’t we seen this movie before? It’s called Miracle on 34th Street.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Disarray or Canadian way?

Re Vaccine Rollout (Letters, Dec. 23): A letter-writer, temporarily abroad, characterizes our vaccine rollout as being in “disarray.” Here in Canada, the very elderly, frontline health workers and other vulnerable populations are now being vaccinated. The rest of us are patiently waiting our turn.

Rather than “disarray,” I’d call it the Canadian way.

Farley Helfant Toronto

Puzzling feelings

Re Giant Crossword (Dec. 19): As I trimmed the paper and wrestled with the scotch tape to assemble this year’s giant crossword puzzle, I felt a little sad. This is the first time I won’t need to mount the puzzle on cardboard to convey to a family get-together, the first time I won’t be able to rely on the historical expertise of my parents or the literary expertise of my older sister.

The puzzle has been part of our family Christmas celebrations for at least a decade. It helped to bridge the gaps of geography, age, education and interests. Working on the puzzle was a collective effort, with a lot of laughter and occasional snark as it passed from hand to hand. I dragged that puzzle everywhere during the Christmas season.

This year it won’t be going anywhere, of course. I don’t expect to actually complete the darned thing, but I’m determined that the tradition, however diminished, will continue. Thank you for publishing it.

Laurie Pearce Toronto

Seasons Greetings

Re A Treasured Christmas Task (First Person, Dec. 22): Diane Gorman’s essay about her mother’s Christmas card ritual struck a chord. My mother died last April. I don’t usually send Christmas cards, but this year felt compelled to do so, having been imprinted with a memory of my mother, like Ms. Gorman’s, sitting at the table with a cup of tea and boxes of cards: reminiscing, wondering and offering greeting.

It was a soothing, bittersweet ritual. I might just keep it up.

Trish Crowe Kingston

Merry multiculturalism

Re How I Introduced My Family To Christmas (First Person, Dec. 21): I thank essay-writer Azin Sadr for giving me the warmest and best smile of this holiday season.

I taught for many years at the most diverse elementary school in Hamilton, and every December I marvelled at how seamlessly children from all faiths engaged in the holiday spirit. This is, of course, what multiculturalism is all about.

We can celebrate together and share our thanks for living in a peaceful and diverse society. Our similarities will always outnumber our differences, and mutual respect only grows the more we spend time together.

Robert McManus Hamilton

