No more

Re “No, your Jewish and Palestinian friends are not doing okay” (Oct. 10): Many thanks to columnist Marsha Lederman for the clear description of the chaos and horrors unfolding in Israel and Palestine, and for her insistence on acknowledging the suffering of both peoples.

It is not enough, then, to offer “unwavering support for Israel.” We (one of whom is a daughter of Holocaust survivors) believe Canada should show that it is capable of being horrified by cruelty, wherever it originates, and stand up for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Dorothy Elias and Diana Smith Victoria

Show me the money

Re “The Liberals’ reckless retreat on defence” (Editorial, Oct. 7): The lack of leadership on defence feels like a microcosm of a far more generalized problem.

Canada’s place in the world has shrunk to the point where more aggressive nations such as China and India have so little regard for us, they feel free to interfere in our elections and perhaps even commit extrajudicial murders on our soil. According to a leaked Pentagon paper, even our allies are having second thoughts and we are no longer regarded as a serious member of NATO.

The surest way to avoid war is to be prepared to fight one if necessary. Investing in defence is costly, but it has to be done. Paying for that requires economic growth.

No matter how much we may wish it were otherwise, money is power.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Many letter-writers have espoused the view that Canada should spend more on defence, mainly to satisfy our NATO allies and particularly the United States. Surely Canada’s contribution to an imaginary defence of Europe or North America would be minuscule in either case.

The waste inherent in military expenditures is already seen in our shipbuilding deals. And it is clear to me that the astronomical cost of the U.S. F-35 program leads the country to sell as many jets as possible to allies. The F-35 will likely be obsolete by the time they are delivered and paid for by Canada.

Although I rarely agree with Justin Trudeau, I think more defence spending – except for support for veterans and soldiers, and especially during economic downturn – is a waste of money.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

Made in China

Re “On the green transition, Canada’s trade policy is between a rock and a hard place” (Report on Business, Oct. 6): I love it whenever I hear commentators pontificate that governments cannot choose economic winners or losers. Really? Tell that to China, a country which has been doing it successfully for decades, and eating our lunch while doing so.

As these same politicians cling to the benefits of free and open trade, we lose manufacturing jobs to – wait for it – China. They are playing chess while our economic and political class are playing checkers.

If we don’t soon better understand the game, we can say goodbye to our auto industry.

Christopher White Hamilton

In the pipeline

Re “How Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell quietly took control of Canada’s most-controversial pipeline” (Report on Business, Oct. 6): For 70 years, oil companies have sold oil to the world using the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, the marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., and oil tankers.

The existing capacity is in excess of 10 tankers per month, yet oil companies are only shipping as few as two per month. It has been their choice not to ship more.

So why would the Trans Mountain expansion increase the value of Canadian oil? A fundamental economic principle is that an increase in supply decreases the value of a product. We have seen this twice in recent years, when oil oversupply resulted in a price drop.

In the recent book How Big Things Get Done, Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner find that the average cost overrun for pipelines is 14 per cent. At 317 per cent, the Trans Mountain cost overrun is in a league of its own – and should demand an explanation.

David Huntley Burnaby, B.C.

High price

Re “When it comes to food price inflation in Canada, grocery stores aren’t the only issue” (Editorial, Oct. 6): Stabilizing prices of goods, already priced out of reach for too many Canadians, would not solve this spiral of inflation or improve our standard of living.

The “Walmart-ization” of Canadian retail businesses has been a gradual process, but it has been evident to me for some years, as products disappeared from shelves and have been replaced by store brands.

Fewer choices have been matched by higher prices and low wages. That producers cease selling ever more products in Canada, mostly due to manipulation of the supply chain, should be a wake-up call for the government.

Surely it was obvious to politicians that the limited number of manufacturers, aided by supply side legislation, would eventually result in out-of-control prices and profit.

G. P. McKee Vancouver

In practice

Re “Hockey organizers lament lack of clarity on minimum attire rules” (Sports, Oct. 7): Having officiated hockey in the Toronto area for 30 years, I’ve been in most rinks in the city and surrounding area. There are no private showers available for players or officials.

Public arenas are not designed this way. In addition, I personally would never consider changing in a restroom stall, which are often unhygienic and inadequately maintained.

Any participant, as in the past, should feel safe to come to the rink and remain in their base layer, if they choose. If they were bullied for doing so, then Hockey Canada’s prior “two deep” principle was already in place for corrective action.

This new policy does not seem practical for those who want to shower after participating in the game we all love.

Shawn Garrett, Level V on-ice official, Mississauga

Ripped off

Re “NHL’s new policy banning gear, uniform alteration to celebrate theme nights a controversy of choice” (Sports, Oct. 11): The National Hockey League’s disappointing decision against Pride-themed warm-up jerseys is trumped now by a ban on Pride tape for hockey sticks.

Commissioner Gary Bettman’s logic feels feigned and disingenuous. Saying human rights is too much of a distraction from the game doesn’t quite cut it with me. And neither does suggesting that diversity includes the right to be intolerant.

These actions speak louder than the league’s pap about virtuous goals and values.

Jon Heshka Kamloops

